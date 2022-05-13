Cowboys Fans Think DeMarcus Lawrence is Calling Out the Buccaneers for ‘Revenge’

The 2022 NFL schedule is finally here and Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is already stirring the pot.

For the second straight year, the Cowboys will open up the regular season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady, albeit this year the Bucs aren’t playing Dallas as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Still, it will be a serious test and one with added “spice” due to Tampa Bay beating the Cowboys in a tight 31-29 game in 2021. Lawrence was on the field that day, which is why his latest post has Cowboys fans thinking he’s talking about the Buccaneers.

Revenge. 😤🤘🏿 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) May 12, 2022

At 6:04 PM ET on May 12, Lawrence posted “Revenge” with a couple of emojis. That’s not a direct or clear message by any means. However, Dallas tweeted the news about the Week 1 matchup just one minute prior at 6:03 PM ET.

Kicking off the 2022 regular season at @ATTStadium ❕ Get your 🎟s ➡️ https://t.co/0nIskjb7sg. pic.twitter.com/Ii8kwRsAIi — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2022

Sure, it could’ve just been a coincidence or a case of timing. But Lawrence is an outspoken individual and the timing is impeccable, plus many Cowboys fans believe that the Week 1 battle is what Lawrence is referring to as well.

Cowboys World Reacts to Lawrence

NFL schedule release day is always exciting and Lawrence turned up the intensity for some Dallas fans with his post, such as @DeeSznnn and his “LETS GO TANK” response.

One response that lends credence to the idea that Lawrence is aiming at the Buccaneers is Cowboys TV host and analyst Kyle Youmans responding to the Tweet.

“Looks like DLaw is fired up about the opener,” Youmans wrote.

Another fan referenced Lawrence’s teammate and Cowboys star Micah Parsons, stating that the two need to send Brady to his retirement job at Fox early.

“Let’s go!!! Time to send the man to Fox early. @MicahhParsons11 needs to line up right next to you so you can both eat all day,” @nestor188 replied.

Meanwhile, @stevenreft91 called for the defensive end and the Cowboys to actually get to Brady. In the 2021 clash, Dallas failed to register a sack in the 31-29 loss.

“Yeah you better go do something in that game take Brady down at least once!”

And because its Twitter, even former Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein was on the receiving end of an insult related to last year’s game.

Lol Last Year Greg The No Leg Cost The Game. https://t.co/P9pjuCtMfr — Derrian (@derriandaviss) May 12, 2022

Brady and Buccaneers Won in 2021

Last year, Dallas and Tampa Bay had the honors of playing in the first regular-season game of the year, dueling on a Thursday. The NFL must’ve been pleased with their selection, because the two teams played a barnburner.

The largest lead that either team had in the game was when the Bucs were up 28-19. The Cowboys proceeded to make their comeback in the fourth quarter, and a Zuerlein field goal put the team up 29-28 with about 80 seconds to play.

In classic fashion, Brady was left with too much time. Tampa drove down the field to set up their own field goal and they walked away with an opening win. Brady totaled 379 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott matched Brady, throwing for 403 passing yards and three touchdowns to one interception. However, the call-out of Zuerlein seen above wasn’t without merit: the veteran kicker missed two tries and an extra-point attempt, a tough seven-point swing in a two-point loss.