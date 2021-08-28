Cowboys to Have New Offensive Coordinator in Preseason Finale

The Dallas Cowboys will rest about 30 players for Sunday’s preseason finale against the Jaguars. And two coordinators.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced Saturday that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn won’t participate in the team’s fourth exhibition affair.

Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. will replace Moore and Quinn, respectively.

Quinn, you may recall, was held out of last week’s contest against Houston, leaving AT&T Stadium before kickoff as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. Experiencing mild symptoms of the virus, he was later moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list and remains in league protocol.

Moore, however, is perfectly healthy and available to coach. He instead was granted paid time off. Rather than gameplan for the Backup Bowl, McCarthy wants his wunderkind play-caller to apply maximum focus on the Sept. 9 regular-season opener at Tampa Bay.