Emmitt Smith Sends Blunt Message to Cowboys About CeeDee Lamb’s Contract

During an interview with “The Boy Green Show,” Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith sent a very clear message to ownership about CeeDee Lamb‘s contract situation.

Smith, who has partnered with Bud Light to promote the brand’s biggest Super Bowl ticket giveaway ever (more on that below), wants to see Lamb in Big D for the foreseeable future.

“Just pay the man his money,” Smith told Heavy on November 31, via “The Boy Green Show.”

“You see the value that he is bringing. The best ability is availability, and he has been available to the Dallas Cowboys ever since he got here. He has performed ever since he has been here and he’s getting better because the offense is expanding and people can’t key on him like they were early in the season,” Smith explained.

Since entering the NFL as the 17th overall pick in 2020, Lamb has appeared in 61 out of 62 possible games for the Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb Is Set for Historic Payday Sooner Rather Than Later

CeeDee Lamb, 24, has one year left on his rookie deal through the upcoming 2024 season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the 2025 offseason.

According to Over The Cap, he is currently the No. 61 highest-paid wide receiver in football.

Spotrac’s calculated market value projects that Lamb could receive a deal that pays him $26.9 million annually. The full contract was projected to be a four-year deal for $107 million in total value. That $26.9 million projected salary would make him the third-highest-paid wideout in football.

Since entering the league Lamb has been both available and productive.

The former Oklahoma product has hauled in 350 receptions for 4,578 receiving yards and has scored 29 total touchdowns.

Lamb has been the clear No. 1 target for the Cowboys this year, but to Smith’s point, the presence of the other weapons on the Dallas’ offense has helped free him up.

The next four players on the Cowboys offense behind Lamb have averaged 53.7 targets through the first 12 games of this season:

That has provided just enough of an offensive threat that you have to account for them on a play-to-play basis.

More on Emmitt Smith’s New TV Commercial & Bud Light’s Biggest Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway Ever

Smith has teamed up with another fellow Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning, ahead of the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs for a new TV commercial, “Easy Receivers.”

“We called on our friends Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith to bring the fun back to the bar and kick-off our biggest Super Bowl ticket giveaway ever, putting fans in the stands for some of the most sought-after postseason matchups,” Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing, Todd Allen said.

Starting on Friday, December 1, fans 21 years of age and older can enter for chances to win playoff and Super Bowl tickets by scanning Bud Light QR codes. By showing off their Bud Light love on their social channels, the more chances fans have to enter and win each week.

“They are creating experiences for people to have a complete understanding of what the Super Bowl is all about,” Smith told Heavy.

“Kudos to Bud Light for doing that and reaching out to people and giving them an opportunity to have an experience at playoff games and also during the Super Bowl. They are trying to make sure that your Super Bowl experience is truly a good one.”