Emmitt Smith Reveals His Biggest Concern With 2023 Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are 9-3 and enjoying an early finish to Week 13, and one Pro Football Hall of Famer is sharing his two cents on the squad. Dallas defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 41-35 thriller on Thursday, but they’re now looking ahead to a gargantuan matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

And when it comes to winning big games, former Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith knows a thing or two. The three-time Super Bowl champion was part of the franchise’s greatest dynasty. He believes the key to that success was their mentality, and now he’s looking for that same edge in the 2023 squad.

“I’m not concerned by the talent,” Smith said, per FOX. “I’m more concerned about what’s between our ears. Because 90% of the game is mental, and the other is 10% physical. So, what’s between the ears is extremely important. How you prepare and how you go out there and deliver on the football field on a consistent basis week in and week out is something that I look for.”

He then issued a challenge to the team, saying that it’s not enough to defeat inferior opponents and win at home.

“[The Cowboys have] been able to do that against teams that had second- or third-string quarterbacks playing for them. And when we’re playing at home, we’re scoring 47 points. We dominated. But that needs to happen on a consistent basis and not only at home. But it also needs to happen on the road. That’s when you really have a team you can rely on.”

Cowboys’ Struggles on the Road

Smith does have a point, especially in the consistency category. Dallas is undefeated at home this year, and has primarily won by big margins. Their away record is a different story, as they are currently 3-3 on the road.

That’s not abysmal, but the blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers and the puzzling defeat to the Arizona Cardinals is why the record feels worse than .500. It’s the NFL, you’re going to lose games, but both of those losses came with exclamation points at the end.

Considering the Cowboys are now a long shot to win the NFC East, the away record is only magnified. They will likely have to play several away games as a NFC Wild Card, and the record shows a significant drop-off in performance when traveling.

Cowboys Pursuing Linebacker Shaq Leonard

While the Cowboys gear up for the Eagles, they’re also seemingly competing with Philadelphia for linebacker Shaq Leonard’s signature. The former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro is searching for a new team after his recent release, and the Cowboys are in the mix.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones spoke on their pursuit, according to SI.com, revealing a potential timeline.

“I don’t know,” Jones said about when Leonard and his agent might reach out. “They said they’re going to get back with us this weekend, probably after Philadelphia plays (on Sunday against the 49ers), is my guess.”

So, the result of the 49ers and Eagles’ clash may determine where Leonard goes. Either way, the Cowboys and its fanbase will have to sit tight.