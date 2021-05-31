NFL Media Makes Eye-Popping Statement on Ezekiel Elliott

“It’s been a minute, but Elliott has actually led the league in rushing twice. A lot of people are down on Zeke in the wake of a 2020 season where he averaged a career-low 4.0 yards per carry, but I think he still has it,” Schein wrote. “I know running backs generally struggle to age gracefully, but Elliott’s far from geriatric, turning 26 in July.

“With a healthy, properly compensated Dak Prescott back in the fold, Dallas is going to dominate offensively. I envision the Cowboys jumping out to a lot of leads, allowing a highly motivated Zeke to play Emmitt Smith meets Mariano Rivera by closing games with chunks of yards.”

One-Two RB Punch

By suggesting Elliott will be “closing games,” Schein intimated a bigger role for third-year understudy Tony Pollard, lightning to the former’s thunder. Pollard displayed a second gear last season that largely escaped Elliott; this was evident amid his two-touchdown December effort against the 49ers — a Dallas victory punctuated with Pollard’s 40-yard late-fourth-quarter scoring scamper.

Tony Pollard Incredible Tackle Breaking Run For Touchdown Cowboys Vs 49ers NFL Football Highlights 2020-12-20T21:14:11Z

It’s entirely possible, if not probable, that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore devise a committee approach that allows Pollard to land early body blows before Elliott delivers the late-game haymaker. Team owner/general manager Jerry Jones, in fact, broached such designs prior to 2020 mercifully concluding.

“They’re two different type backs,” Jones said in December. “…Zeke is a tremendous weapon for football because physicalness does have an impact and does wear down and does win when it can be a part of not making as many mistakes as we’ve made a lot of times (on offense) when we’ve seen that earlier this year.