Cowboys Called Out for Ezekiel Elliott’s Play vs. Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys entered halftime of Thursday’s season opener trailing, 21-16, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After an action-packed 30 minutes, as of this writing, Dallas remains in striking distance of springing the upset over the reigning Super Bowl champs.

If they do, and unless things change, it won’t be because of Ezekiel Elliott.

Through two quarters, the $90 million running back, who vowed to avenge last year’s career-worst output, carried the football four times for 12 yards. He also made one reception for three yards. That’s it. That was the stat line.

Contrast this to quarterback Dak Prescott, who completed 23 of a whopping 32 pass attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Prescott is playing at a white-hot level, yes, but it’s evident his partner-in-crime is not central to the game plan as currently constructed.

“Kellen Moore and Dak Prescott have produced a good first half. Looks like Dallas has elected to pass instead of run the ball in an attempt to beat Tampa Bay,” tweeted beat reporter Calvin Watkins.

Reaction to Zeke’s Non-Usage

Being a nationally televised primetime opener, fans, media, and even fellow NFL players alike lit social media aflame upon noticing Elliott’s contributions — or lack thereof. Some were quick to note the box score of Zeke’s understudy, Tony Pollard. Others … well, just had memes.

“Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has four touches: three receptions for 23 yards and that 0-yard run. RB Ezekiel Elliott has three touches, all carries for 10 yards,” tweeted Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

“It’s two minutes left in the half and Zeke Elliott has four carries. Five touches, total,” tweeted Watkins.

“They gon give Zeke the ball any…. I’m trying to see bro spin,” tweeted Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon.

“Zeke has been a monster in pass protection tonight. He is not getting his number called much in this first half, but he is finding a way to help out,” tweeted Grant Paulsen of NBCS Washington.

“For everyone complaining about how much the Cowboys are throwing, the Bucs were No. 1 in run defense last year. They have a pair of guys inside named Suh and Vea. You are not going to run against them,” tweeted Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

