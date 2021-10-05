Cowboys Sign ‘Disruptive’ CB After Trevon Diggs Injury

The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move Monday, signing former Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to its practice squad. The transaction was announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.

“PUMPED to have my guy @_bigplayzay sign with the @dallascowboys p-squad today!” McGuire tweeted.

Johnson, 25, is the fourth defensive back to land on Dallas’ practice team, joining CBs Kyron Brown and Holton Hill and strong safety Tyler Coyle. The team also shelved CB Deante Burton and S Darian Thompson on the PS injured reserve list.

Heading into Week 5, the Cowboys are carrying 11 DBs on its 53-man roster: Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, Nahshon Wright, CJ Goodwin, Maurice Canady, Damontae Kazee, Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse, and Israel Mukuamu.

The club, too, has second-round rookie CB Kelvin Joseph on short-term IR, from which he’s eligible to return.

“It’s starting to be any day now,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Oct. 1 of activating Joseph.



Background on Johnson

A 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 129 overall) of then-Oakland, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender has appeared in 19 games over his first two NFL seasons, notching 15 tackles (eight solo) and five pass deflections.

Johnson played collegiately at Houston where he logged 88 solo tackles, 12 pass breakups, and four interceptions across 24 appearances. Drawing comparisons to ex-49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon, he boosted his pre-draft stock at the 2019 Scouting Combine by running the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds while recording a 36.5-inch vertical jump.

“Press cornerback with imposing combination of size, length and speed, but in need of more work before he is game-ready,” wrote NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. “Johnson spent his first two seasons at receiver before transitioning over to the defensive side of the ball so there is still room for improvement, but also room for moldable growth. He has Day 1 traits, Day 2 talent and the consistency of a Day 3 corner, but patience and coaching could turn him into a disruptive press corner with starting potential by his second or third season.”

Diggs Dinged Up in Week 4 Win

As previously reported, the Cowboys’ ascending star was conspicuously absent in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed after the game that Diggs experienced back tightness and was held out as a precaution. Diggs confirmed the issue stemmed from absorbing a cleat to his back.

The NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September notched two INTs against the Panthers, pushing his league-leading total to five. Diggs became the first player in franchise history to pick off four passes in as many games to open a regular season. He’s also just the 16th player in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

“I don’t want them to stop throwing (at me). Keep throwing some more,” Diggs said after the 36-28 win, via 105.3 The Fan.

