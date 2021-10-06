Ex-Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith Signs with NFC Rival: Report

Jaylon Smith is staying in the National Football Conference.

Less than two hours after his Wednesday release from the Dallas Cowboys was finalized, the longtime starting linebacker agreed to terms on an undisclosed contract to join the Green Bay Packers, per media reports.

“Source: The Packers are, in fact, the likely landing spot for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith. They are finalizing details,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, adding, “The deal won’t be official until tomorrow morning. But Jaylon Smith had indicated Green Bay is where he wants to be. And the #Packers beef up their LB corps with a former Pro Bowler.”

As if the timing of his signing did not make it apparent, the Packers weren’t the only team to poke around Smith, the Cowboys’ leading tackler last season.

“The deal is done. The Chiefs also expressed interest, but the Packers ultimately were the landing spot for the former Cowboys linebacker,” WFAA’s Mike Leslie reported.

Dallas remains on the hook for Smith’s $7.2 million base salary for 2021, which was fully guaranteed earlier this offseason. He also will count $6.8 million in dead money against the team’s 2022 salary cap. By releasing him, the Cowboys are no longer liable for his $9.2 million injury guarantee next year.

McCarthy Explains Impetus for Cut

On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, predictably, was peppered with questions about the hows and whys surrounding Smith’s sudden departure. McCarthy admitted it “wasn’t an easy decision” for the organization to reach — but a necessary one in the “big picture.”

“We felt this was the time to do it,” McCarthy explained to reporters, per the official team website. “I just think like anything, there’s always factors involved in how you build your 90-man roster. … Jaylon’s an excellent football player. There’s other factors involved in this decision.