Cowboys Roster News: ‘Aggressive’ Fill-in Added After Key DB’s Injury

When Sheldrick Redwine was coming out of the University of Miami in 2019, he was asked what he liked about playing safety. The answer, four years later, could be pertinent in Dallas, as there is Cowboys roster news afoot: safety Jayron Kearse is doubtful to play against the Commanders with an injury, and Redwine is being elevated as insurance.

“I love to tackle,” Redwine said. “Playing safety is very competitive. You’re always in the mix of things. I enjoy making open field tackles. Those are tough tackles for a lot of people to make. That’s my favorite aspect of playing safety. I love the challenge.

“I welcome it with open arms. Making an open field tackle is so exciting. I can’t even explain it. There’s such an aggressive nature to it. What can I say, I like hitting people.”

Hopefully, the Cowboys won’t see too much of Redwine on Thursday—he is, after all, a journeyman backup who is making Cowboys roster news as he is brought from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the first time this season. But it’s nice to know that, if he does make an appearance, he is not a shrinking violet.

Sheldrick Redwine a Well-Traveled Journeyman

Over his four years in the NFL, Redwine will now have appeared in games for an impressive four teams. He has been with six organizations all together, after having been a Browns fourth-round pick in 2019. He played two seasons with Cleveland and started eight games. Redwine had one regular-season interceptions, but his career highlight came in a 2020 playoff win over the Steelers, when he intercepted Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter and returned the pick 30 yards to set up a touchdown.

But he was waived by the Browns in 2021, and signed on with the Jets after that. He played two games with the Jets before he was waived again, picked up by the Panthers, then latched on for four games with the Dolphins. He signed briefly with the Colts this offseason before the Cowboys gave him a chance at a roster spot.

But it was bad Cowboys roster news for Sheldrick Redwine on cut-down day, as Dallas waived him then brought him back to the practice squad. He has not appeared in a game since January of 2022.

Cowboys Roster News: Only 2 on Injury Report

Jayron Kearse’s injury is a back problem. Coach Mike McCarthy had said he would need to participate in team activities in order to be able to play on Thursday, but he missed all three days with the Cowboys this week, which means he probably won’t be on the field.

Per the team’s website, “Kearse currently ranks third on the team in tackles with 46 and is tied for third on the team with three tackles for loss. He has 1.5 sacks and an interception. If he doesn’t play, the Cowboys will rely more on starting safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, but also Juanyeh Thomas, who has been playing more in recent weeks as well.”

In other Cowboys roster news, the only other player on the team to have an injury designation heading into the Thanksgiving matchup against the Commanders is backup running back Rico Dowdle. He is dealing with an ankle injury and is lasted as “questionable.”