Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Cam Newton Signing ‘Decision’

Deciphering Jerry Jones’ stance on Cam Newton, as made public Friday, proved a difficult endeavor. But here goes.

In a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan, the Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager presumably confirmed the team “evaluated” the free-agent quarterback and made a conscious “decision” to eschew his acquisition.

“I think he’s no secret as to what he does and does well. He was basically able to be evaluated. What you’re seeing with him, he’s available,” Jones said. “The point is in this particular case, that’s another thing with Will Grier and some of the other guys, that don’t have the play time, or haven’t had that much experience. Cam Newton’s not playing because he was evaluated and a decision was made.”

Perpetually attracted to star power, the Cowboys began “looking into” Newton following Tuesday’s release from the New England Patriots, according to multiple media reports. Their interest was short-lived, however, as the club claimed ex-Panthers QB Will Grier off waivers to pair with starter Dak Prescott and tentative backup Cooper Rush on the 53-man roster. They also re-signed sophomore passer Ben DiNucci to the practice squad.

Addressing an inquisitive media Thursday, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy claimed Grier “was the best prospect out there,” stamping out the former MVP’s chances of donning silver and blue in 2021.

“I think he has a ton of football left,” McCarthy said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “We’re very excited about the group we have.

Jerry Unveils Playoffs Predictions

Citing a bolstered defense and the rapid development of ascending superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb — just one cog in what should be the league’s most explosive offense — Jones felt assured enough to go on record with his expectations for the 2021 Cowboys outfit.

Tell us you anticipate reaching the postseason without telling us you anticipate reaching the postseason …

“I feel the team that I thought we were going to have last year, and that was before Dak’s injury. But this year, with what we addressed, we’ll see how the results are,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Man, did we change it up. We even now I think got a much better number 88. He’s better and stronger, and he certainly is the skill that we thought we were getting. All of those things give me the same feeling I had last year. We got a good team.”

Rush Remains QB2 … For Now

Many have wondered whether the Cowboys will carry three signal-callers on the regular-season roster. Subsequent questions involve Rush fending off newcomer Grier for the permanent No. 2 gig behind Prescott.

McCarthy provided a semblance of an answer Friday, stating it’s too premature to hold a QB2 competition: “It’s Dak and Rush this week,” he affirmed of Dallas’ season opener at Tampa Bay.

Perhaps that tune changes when Grier, a 2019 third-round draft pick, gets up to speed in Kellen Moore’s system. Rush, a former undrafted free agent and practice-squadder, could be on borrowed time.

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL