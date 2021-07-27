Jerry Jones Confirms Acquisition of New Cowboys Starter

Suffice to say, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is happy about the team’s recent signing of veteran safety Malik Hooker.

Just ask him.

“I’m excited over this Hooker acquisition. I’m excited over him,” Jones proclaimed Sunday at training camp, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That’s pretty impressive. Every time he’s been healthy, he starts.”

Jerry Jones gives his assessment of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, adds that he’s excited about acquiring free agent safety Malik Hooker pic.twitter.com/PWODO0QnC0 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 25, 2021

Hooker agreed to terms with the Cowboys last week following a free-agent workout but had to complete five daily, NFL-mandated rounds of COVID-19 testing before formally putting pen to paper. He did so Tuesday, the team announced, placing offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt (knee) on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.