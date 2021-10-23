Jerry Jones Releases Statement on Rumored Cowboys Trade

The breadcrumbs being left by the Dallas Cowboys brass likely will not lead to a significant player trade in the near future.

Amid a Friday radio interview, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones suggested the organization plans to neither deal away nor acquire talent, keeping the 5-1 roster untouched in the days before the November 2 NFL trade deadline.

“We’re open for business year round” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per the official team website. “On the other hand, we got a unique situation because we’ve got players coming that we’re gonna have to have roster spots for. We got a little bigger problem than trading for somebody right now.”

Jerry echoed his son, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, who on Thursday revealed there is nothing presently on the “front-burner” regarding potential trade discussions.

“Not at this point with anything on the front-burner. It’s always nice if there’s an opportunity out there. … But at the same time, we have a lot of confidence in this roster,” Stephen Jones said during an interview on 96.7 The Ticket, per The Athletic.



Clarifying Jerry’s Comments

The “problem” as alluded by Jones stems from Dallas’ cavalcade of injured talent set for impending return. This talent includes wide receiver Michael Gallup, sidelined since the season-opener due to a severe calf strain; pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, likely out until mid-November after fracturing a bone in his foot last month; and defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, who dislocated his left elbow during the preseason and faces a projection similar to Lawrence’s.

Because each player is housed on injured reserve, they currently don’t count against the Cowboys’ 53-man roster limit. However, that will change once they’re ready for activation, and thus, come time, the club will need to create room. Meaning the Joneses are facing a few unenviable decisions — who stays and who goes?

Based on Jerry’s retort, it appears Gallup is safe despite ESPN recently labeling the walk-year wideout as the Cowboys’ likeliest trade chip, citing the glut of star power at his position.

“The Cowboys wouldn’t want to do this, but Gallup has not played since the opener because of a calf injury and is in the final year of his contract,” wrote ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Would the Cowboys be able to swing a deal for an immediate need (cornerback, defensive tackle) or a potential draft pick?

“Gallup is a big-play threat and a great fit with Dak Prescott in the passing game, but Cedric Wilson has filled in nicely as the No. 3 receiver behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Of course, Wilson is set to be a free agent as well. Given the talent in the group, the Cowboys might be able to get something in return, but they wouldn’t want to walk away from Gallup.”

Positive Report on Dak

Speaking of injured players, Jerry Jones addressed the pinkest elephant in the proverbial room: the status of quarterback Dak Prescott, who hurt his calf in last week’s overtime win at New England.

Parroting the company line — Dallas insists it’s optimistic that Prescott will play in Week 8 against Minnesota — Dr. Jerry updated his glowy prognosis on the $160 million franchise linchpin.

“Big old thumbs up. I feel good about his status,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic.

