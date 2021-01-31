Jimmy Johnson Lashes Out at Cowboys Over Handling of Dak Prescott

Jimmy Johnson took almost a threatening tone when asked about Dak Prescott’s contract situation, and its lack of resolution, during a recent interview.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday, the Dallas Cowboys legend chastised the organization (read: Jerry and Stephen Jones) for its failure to lock down the cornerstone quarterback — an egregious misstep that, Johnson chafed, has cost them millions.

“They need to get him signed! They should have given in to the four-year deal last year. Would have saved them some money. They wanted five years. But they’ve got to get him signed,” Johnson said, via Blogging The Boys. “And not only is he an outstanding quarterback, he’s not Patrick Mahomes, but he is an outstanding quarterback and on top of that he is a great leader. Leader for that football team. So they need to get him signed. And the other thing is, until you find somebody better, you don’t ever give up a quarterback.”

“…They should have signed him three years ago. They should have signed him two years ago. They should have signed him, you know, last offseason. And every time they did not sign him, the price just kept going up. But they need to get it done.”

Dallas Inclined to Listen

Months-long negotiations and multiple market-value proposals from the Cowboys ultimately went nowhere with Prescott, who held firm for a four-year commitment that Dallas, wanting a five-year arrangement, wouldn’t budge on. The 26-year-old thus opted to play 2020 on his $31.4 million franchise tag, foregoing one proposal that reportedly included $110 million in guarantees to bet on himself and potentially achieve his goal in the 2021 offseason, when he’s again scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

That plan hit a pothole in October upon Prescott suffering a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, injuries that require 4-6 months of rehabilitation and, it was speculated, muddied his future in the Lone Star State. Until it didn’t.

Despite his lengthy recovery, the Cowboys shouldn’t allow Prescott anywhere near the open market. If long-term discussions again fail to culminate, the sides likely will agree once more to play on the franchise tender, projected to cost roughly $37.7 million this year.

But the former option is the preferable option to the Joneses, who’ve admitted that Prescott still holds the negotiational cards. As such, they appear willing to broach the $40 million-annual threshold with the two-time Pro Bowl passer, fulfilling Johnson’s (and many others’, including Dak’s) wish.

“I think Dak gets a deal done with the Cowboys, at least the Cowboys are intent on getting a deal done with Dak,” NFL insider Jay Glazier recently predicted. “I see that, I know Mike McCarthy loves him. The Joneses love him. I do think he’ll end up getting a deal. Plus, again, we just talked about there’s going to be a big supply for quarterbacks out there.”

