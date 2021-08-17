‘Very Possible’ Cowboys Lure Ex-Starter Out of Retirement: Report

If the center cannot hold for the Dallas Cowboys — figuratively and literally — desperation could prompt a run at a familiar face. A now-retired face.

The Athletic’s Bob Sturm opined in his latest mailbag that it’s “very possible” the Cowboys reach out to former starting center Joe Looney at some point this season, provided the club remains in contention and Looney is willing to accept a backup role behind incumbent pivot man Tyler Biadasz.

Do the Cowboys make a phone call to the now-retired Joe Looney to see if he would be open to being an insurance policy at center for us this year? [Connor] Williams cannot be an option. Please tell me he can’t. — Brian H I think a month or two from now, that phone call is very possible. If they are contending, Joe Looney coming back is on my radar for sure, Brian.

Looney Retired Days After Joining Giants

A 2012 fourth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Looney spent five seasons in Dallas from 2016-2020. He made 77 appearances over that span, starting 32 games, primarily at center.

Looney toiled away on the open market following the 2020 campaign. On July 31, the 31-year-old landed a one-year contract from the New York Giants, reuniting with ex-Cowboys head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. On Aug. 4, he announced his retirement.