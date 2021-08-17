‘Very Possible’ Cowboys Lure Ex-Starter Out of Retirement: Report

If the center cannot hold for the Dallas Cowboys — figuratively and literally — desperation could prompt a run at a familiar face. A now-retired face.
The Athletic’s Bob Sturm opined in his latest mailbag that it’s “very possible” the Cowboys reach out to former starting center Joe Looney at some point this season, provided the club remains in contention and Looney is willing to accept a backup role behind incumbent pivot man Tyler Biadasz.
Do the Cowboys make a phone call to the now-retired Joe Looney to see if he would be open to being an insurance policy at center for us this year? [Connor] Williams cannot be an option. Please tell me he can’t. — Brian H
I think a month or two from now, that phone call is very possible. If they are contending, Joe Looney coming back is on my radar for sure, Brian.
Looney Retired Days After Joining Giants
A 2012 fourth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Looney spent five seasons in Dallas from 2016-2020. He made 77 appearances over that span, starting 32 games, primarily at center.
Looney toiled away on the open market following the 2020 campaign. On July 31, the 31-year-old landed a one-year contract from the New York Giants, reuniting with ex-Cowboys head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. On Aug. 4, he announced his retirement.
“Joe always felt when his body didn’t respond the way he needed it to, it would be time to step away,” Looney’s agent, Andy Ross, told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “He has too much respect for the Giants and (offensive coordinator Jason) Garrett to not do that.”
While there’s no guarantee Looney would be receptive about returning to Frisco — or returning in any capacity — he did suggest upon putting pen to paper with New York that his itch for the sport remains.
“I love playing football,” Looney said. “It’s great to be here. I know coach Garrett. He’s a great guy. It’s always exciting to work with a new team. I’m just very blessed to be here for this opportunity.”
McCarthy Displeased by Williams
Connor Williams, a guard masquerading as a center, got the start at the latter spot during last week’s preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It was an abject failure, with Williams botching multiple snaps. Things stabilized a bit when rookie C Matt Farniok came on in relief, but the damage was done.
“Am I concerned about it? Yeah,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said after the game, via The Athletic. “I mean, any time the ball is on the ground it’s of concern. That’s the starting point. That’s why you start practice every day with quarterback-center exchange. It can’t happen. There’s no excuse for it. We can talk until we’re blue in the face about it. It has to be corrected.
“But more importantly, it’s important for us to give Connor game-day reps, in particular with the guys he would be in there with, so I was glad we were able to get him in there with the first line.”
