New Cowboys Starter Makes Decision on Wearing Emmitt Smith’s Number [LOOK]

Not since he hung up his Hall-of-Fame cleats has anyone dared touch Emmitt Smith’s No. 22 with the Dallas Cowboys.

That isn’t about to change for Keanu Neal.

The new Cowboys hybrid defender, signed to a one-year, $5 million contract last month, recently announced on social media that he plans to wear jersey No. 42 in silver and blue.

Keanu Neal wore 22 in Atlanta, so it was a good bet he’d be changing his number in Dallas. Per his Instagram, looks like he’s gonna rock the Barry Church. pic.twitter.com/3MUcim7zcd — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 2, 2021

As mentioned above, the last player to don No. 42 with the Cowboys was former longtime safety Barry Church, who rocked the digits from 2010-16. Other notables who wore the number include ex-defensive back Anthony Henry (2005-08) and running backs Troy Hambrick (2001-03) and Chris Warren (1998-2000).

Reunited with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., Neal — the 17th overall pick of the 2016 draft — is expected to begin his Cowboys tenure working at weakside linebacker after playing safety during his five years in Atlanta.