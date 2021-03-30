Cowboys Interested in Drafting ‘Future Starter’ QB: Report

The clock is ticking on Garrett Gilbert as the (default) Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback — and perhaps, eventually, Dak Prescott as the (default) starter.

Per ESPN draft insider Jim Nagy, the Cowboys are among six teams attending Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond’s Pro Day on Tuesday to personally scout the presumed Day Two talent.

Teams with OC or QB coaches in attendance Texas A&M pro-day to watch Kellen Mond: * Steelers

* Panthers

* Bears

* Bengals

* Cowboys

* Vikings pic.twitter.com/iHoVuGWRYY — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 30, 2021

Scouting Report

A four-year starter for the Aggies, Mond totaled 9,661 career air yards, 71 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions on 801-of-1,358 passing (59.0%); a 132.0 cumulative rating. A dual-threat weapon, he added 1,609 rushing yards and 22 TDs on 438 carries across 46 games from 2017-2020.

Mond (6-3, 217) is the classic high-upside, low-floor QB who could blossom under the tutelage of an elite offensive mind. He boasts a live arm and top-shelf athleticism but struggles with accuracy and, at times, decision-making.

Thus, the San Antonio native is buried beneath the star power of the 2021 class, featuring Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and Alabama’s Mac Jones — all of whom likely first-round picks.

“Mond has some appeal as a backup or developmental starter in the middle rounds, and with his modest improvement in 2020, there’s a chance a team could take him on Day 2. Teams like the Colts, Steelers, and Bears stand out as potential fits,” Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network said in his scouting profile.

“Mond is by no means a Day 1 starter, but in a situation that affords him time and support, he could eventually start to trend upwards.

“Mond’s stagnation as a prospect over the last two years gives onlookers pause. But the Texas A&M quarterback’s tape is dotted with high-quality throws layered between less inspiring moments. There’s enough upside there to warrant consideration as a future starter, and while Round 1 isn’t a possibility anymore, he should have a chance to work into a role in the NFL.”

Cowboys Present for Fields?

Obviously, Dallas brass cannot be in every place at once. With multiple Pro Days scheduled for Tuesday, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore or QBs coach Doug Nussmeier were sent to College Station while, NFL Network reported, head coach Mike McCarthy dispatched to Columbus.

McCarthy is one of only four HCs in attendance for Ohio State’s festivities, the highlight of which is Fields, a speculative top-five selection. Other head men on site: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Jacksonville’s Urban Meyer, and Atlanta’s Arthur Smith.

The Cowboys coach indicated last week that QB “competition” will be stressed despite Prescott landing a record-setting $160 million contract. The club spoke to unnamed veteran options — but extended no contract offers — following 2020 backup Andy Dalton’s defection to Chicago. Dallas also has Gilbert, Cooper Rush, and Ben DiNucci as in-house alternatives.

“It’s definitely a position we’ll continue to look at,” McCarthy told reporters during a March 25 press conference at The Star.

