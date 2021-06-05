Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Reveals True Thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott has received little fanfare through two weeks of Organized Team Activities at The Star. But, unlike some cases, no news is good news about the NFL’s richest running back, who appears to be adopting a workmanlike approach to the voluntary portion of the Dallas Cowboys offseason program.

Coming off a career-worst 2020 campaign, and with impressive backup Tony Pollard becoming more ingrained in the offensive fabric, Elliott has looked “great” during spring practices and in “total command” of coordinator Kellen Moore’s high-octane operation.

Just ask Moore.

“Zeke has had an awesome offseason. …He’s had total command of the whole thing. …Fast, crisp. In and out of things,” he told reporters Friday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “He looks really good, and we’re excited.”

Moore Gets Candid on Dak

As if Thursday’s viral throw to CeeDee Lamb did not prove as much, Dak Prescott is back like he never left as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback. Glowing praise continues rolling in on Prescott, who’s nearly eight months removed from compound-fracturing and dislocating his right ankle.

“Really, we’re playing ball now,” Moore said Friday, via Pro Football Talk. “You can ask Dak. He’s ready to just go play football. Obviously, if they need to limit him in any regard, they do. But we’re playing football. We’re playing football like Dak’s always played football.”

Prescott has experienced no post-surgical setbacks following his emergency October operation and a December clean-up procedure. The naked eye would never discern a player returning from a career-threatening malady — and Moore can’t, either.

“I never really got into the expectations aspect of it,” he said. “Obviously, a lot of us have all been through injuries like that, and guys are on different timelines. Dak’s been working his tail off. He’s done a great job. He’s certainly done a lot out there in OTAs, so we’re in a really good place with him. I think he feels really good. Obviously, the process is what it is, and it takes some time.”

