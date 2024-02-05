Cowboys Projected to Finally Replace Amari Cooper Opposite CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to replace Amari Cooper‘s production, and his role in quarterback Dak Prescott‘s target hierarchy since trading the wide receiver to the Cleveland Browns in 2022. That might be about to change.

As the Cowboys face significant salary cap concerns in the offseason ahead, and Brandin Cooks could be on the move, Dallas might be primed to select a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft finally capable of replicating Cooper’s success in Prescott’s arsenal.

Matt Miller of ESPN has the Cowboys selecting Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman, in his latest two-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

“Though Brandin Cooks made a big impact as the 2023 season progressed,” Coleman writes for ESPN. “Dallas has needed a running mate for CeeDee Lamb since trading Amari Cooper. Coleman, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver, had 11 touchdowns on just 50 catches in his lone season at Florida State following his transfer from Michigan State. He needs help separating at times, but facing the opposing team’s CB2 would be light work given his size, catch radius and toughness running through contact.”

Selecting Coleman with the No. 24 overall pick would allow the Cowboys to move forward at receiver, without needing to absorb a massive extension for Cooks, while also getting younger at the position opposite the 24-year-old Lamb.

Last season, as a junior in Tallahassee, Coleman caught 50 passes for 658 yards with 11 touchdowns, while showing he can stretch the field by averaging 13.2 yards per reception.

How Would Keon Coleman Fit The Cowboys’ Offense?

Lamb is the Cowboys’ most prolific wide receiver, but Dallas has spent the past two seasons looking for a consistent complementary weapon.

Pro Football Focus views Coleman as a bit of a boom or bust proposition.

“Listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds,” Sam Monson writes. “Coleman has prototypical NFL size and a highlight reel of the most spectacular catches in this draft class. But the consistency has never been there, and there are several red flags in his evaluation that are going to leave draft analysts, and NFL teams, all over the map on him.

“He made some of the best contested catches you’ll ever see last season, but he caught only 33.3% of those opportunities, down almost half from his previous campaign at Michigan State. The second red flag is that his production across the board has been middling at best, especially when compared to other top receiver prospects even just in this draft.”

Across three seasons, including two at Michigan State, Coleman caught a total of 115 passes for 1,506 yards with 19 touchdown receptions.

“His ball skills are special,”Derrik Klassen writes for Bleacher Report. “He does an excellent job jostling for positioning with defensive backs before going up for the ball.