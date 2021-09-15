Cowboys Coach Carted Off During Practice

A scary scene unfolded at Dallas Cowboys practice on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Cowboys defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off with an apparent right leg injury, the severity of which remains unknown as of this writing. Lett required the use of crutches after sustaining the injury.

“Cowboys defensive line assistant coach Leon Lett exited today’s practice with an apparent right leg injury. He was evaluated on a cart, given crutches. Being evaluated further now,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweeted.

“Assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett left Wednesday’s practice with an apparent right leg injury that required crutches as he exited the field. No official word yet on how Lett got injured during the early portion,” wrote Jonny Auping of the Cowboys website.

Lett, 52, has worked as a Cowboys assistant since 2011. The former longtime defensive tackle won three Super Bowls and made two Pro Bowls across 10 seasons with the organization from 1991-2000.

Wilson, Wright Held Out of Practice

Preceding Wednesday’s full-scale install for Week 2 against the Chargers, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that safety Donovan Wilson and rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright would not participate. Wilson suffered a nagging groin injury in training camp while Wright tended to a personal matter.