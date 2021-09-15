Cowboys Coach Carted Off During Practice

A scary scene unfolded at Dallas Cowboys practice on Wednesday.
According to media reports, Cowboys defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off with an apparent right leg injury, the severity of which remains unknown as of this writing. Lett required the use of crutches after sustaining the injury.
“Cowboys defensive line assistant coach Leon Lett exited today’s practice with an apparent right leg injury. He was evaluated on a cart, given crutches. Being evaluated further now,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweeted.
“Assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett left Wednesday’s practice with an apparent right leg injury that required crutches as he exited the field. No official word yet on how Lett got injured during the early portion,” wrote Jonny Auping of the Cowboys website.
Lett, 52, has worked as a Cowboys assistant since 2011. The former longtime defensive tackle won three Super Bowls and made two Pro Bowls across 10 seasons with the organization from 1991-2000.
The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!
Wilson, Wright Held Out of Practice
Preceding Wednesday’s full-scale install for Week 2 against the Chargers, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that safety Donovan Wilson and rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright would not participate. Wilson suffered a nagging groin injury in training camp while Wright tended to a personal matter.
“[The injury is] not where we thought it’d be or hoped it’d be so we’re just being smart with him,” McCarthy said of Wilson, per the official team website. “He played a lot of football Thursday.”
Wilson, starting opposite Damontae Kazee, logged 55 defensive snaps amid Dallas’ season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. With practice-squad S Darian Thompson (hamstring) on short-term injured reserve, the door is open for free-agent addition Malik Hooker, who was inactive in Week 1. Team vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that Hooker “more than likely” will be active at Los Angeles.
If not, “that could mean rookie Israel Mukuamu might get a chance to make his NFL debut this week, especially if Wilson can’t go,” noted Auping.
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Gregory Unlikely to Play?
It doesn’t appear as if the Cowboys are holding their breath on designated pass-rusher Randy Gregory, who recently tested positive for coronavirus and was sent to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Vaccinated and asymptomatic, Gregory must produce two consecutive negative tests, 24 hours apart, in order to come off the COVID list.
“If you look at the history, it’s been 10 days, pretty much, (with) everybody we’ve dealt with in the COVID protocol. We’ll just see how it goes,” McCarthy said Wednesday, per the official team website.
Gregory posted one tackle and a fumble recovery in 37 snaps against the Buccaneers. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday he’s hopeful the embattled defender will gain clearance prior to Week 2.
“He’s doing things to give him the best chance at having a negative test,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ll keep testing him out there with the protocol, and keep our fingers crossed that we could get a quick bout with this COVID. I would say that it’s not serious symptoms.”