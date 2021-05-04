New Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Fires Warning Shot to Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Micah Parsons responded to new teammate Ezekiel Elliott’s viral Draft-night dig with a salvo of his own.

“I thought it was funny,” Parsons told reporters after being selected, via SI.com. “We’re going to get after it every day. He’s one of the top five backs in the league … I’m going to push him every day, and that’s how it’s going to be.”

The Cowboys, after agreeing to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, nabbed Parsons — arguably the top defender in the 2021 class — at No. 12 overall last Thursday.

Minutes later, Elliott took to Twitter, blasting out to his 2.1 million followers a (friendly) jab toward the ex-Penn State linebacker.

@MicahhParsons11 don’t touch me in practice rook . . . 😂 — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) April 30, 2021

Parsons, to his credit, did not — and will not — back down.

Background Info

Joking or not, Elliott resurfaced Parsons’ checkered past at State College, where a disturbing string of off-field issues damaged his stock and sent him spiraling out of the top-10. The accusations against the 21-year-old (and others) are particularly graphic. Details first came to light in a 2020 civil lawsuit filed by a former player:

“Players would allegedly regularly pin younger teammates to the floor and simulate ‘a humping action while on top’ or place their ‘genitals on the face of the lower classmen.’ One of the players would place a ‘penis on the buttocks of the lower classmen and stroke his genitalia, simulating the action of ejaculation.'”

Although the pick drew some condemnation from analysts, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones claimed the organization did a “tremendous amount of homework” on Parsons throughout the scouting process. For his part, the former consensus All-American tried to mitigate concerns during pre- and post-draft interviews.