Ex-Cowboys WR Says Micah Parsons is ‘Most Selfish Player’ on Roster

As the Dallas Cowboys move on from their playoff exit, a former Cowboys wide receiver is taking aim at linebacker Micah Parsons. Parsons has arguably been Dallas’ best player since entering the NFL, but Jesse Holley has serious criticism for the 24-year-old.

Holley is a former Cowboys receiver who played 28 games over the 2010 and 2011 seasons. On a recent episode of Ray Ray’s Podcast, Holley went after Parsons. While the former receiver doesn’t criticize his performances, he believes that Parsons is only out for himself.

“Micah Parsons, to me, is probably the most selfish player on this football team,” Holley said. “One of the reasons that Micah Parsons does not want to play linebacker is it’s too much of a responsibility… Maybe it’s just the youth in him. Micah doesn’t want to study. Micah doesn’t want to focus in, and I truly believe Micah wants to be great for Micah.”

The strong comments come after Parsons’ recent struggles against the Green Bay Packers. After 14 sacks in the regular season, Parsons wasn’t a factor in the Divisional Round with one solo tackle.

However, it’s unclear where Holley is coming from. There’s the possibility that he has inside info on Parsons, but the moment comes off as someone judging from the outside looking in.

Micah Parsons Drops Possible Response

Anyone that has followed the Cowboys and Parsons over the past few years knows that the pass rusher isn’t afraid to speak his mind. And while Parsons did drop a response on X, it appears that the 2-time All-Pro is taking the high road.

“Yall just want a reaction outta me it’s not going to work lol ! Im at peace ! Love !” Parsons wrote on January 26.

It’s not a direct response to Holley’s comments, but it’s fairly apparent Parsons is referencing the Cowboys alum’s call-out. Considering that Parsons has his own podcast, he may wait for his next episode for a full response.

And if Parsons is selfish, the Cowboys probably don’t want him to change. Parsons has 40.5 sacks over his first three seasons and was a contender for a first-team All-Pro spot again in 2023.

Cowboys Will Have to Fork Out Cash for Parsons

Whether they decide to pay him this offseason or the next, Parsons’ impact calls for a huge second contract. After he put together two elite seasons in 2021 and 2022, a big contract was forecasted, but 2023 has only further cemented that he’s due for one of the NFL’s biggest deals.

Right now, the Cowboys are getting tremendous value out of Parsons. According to Spotrac, he has cost the Cowboys less than $12 million so far. But Spotrac projects his next deal should be worth around $25.4 million per year in order to match or better other top contracts for edge rushers.

For example, Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt’s latest contract pays him $28 million a year. If anything, Spotrac’s estimate may be low because it’s hard imagine Parsons and his agent David Mulugheta not wanting to beat that.

Either way, the bill is coming for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.