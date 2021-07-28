Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Injured After ‘Scary’ Practice Incident [WATCH]

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup sustained an ankle injury during Tuesday’s training camp practice, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed.

Gallup “tweaked” his ankle, McCarthy said, after flipping head-first over the fence that lines the Oxnard practice field. The incident — video of which can be viewed below — occurred as the fourth-year wideout attempted to corral a Dak Prescott pass in the end zone.

Scary moment here for Michael Gallup but he returned to practice and appeared to be fine. https://t.co/gxTbRIpB5I — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 28, 2021

The Dallas Morning News‘ Michael Gehlken reported that Gallup underwent a “systems check” upon landing but otherwise appeared “fine” and returned to practice. Fellow media reacted in kind.

“holy crap. Michael Gallup just did a full on somersault over the safety fence we all stand along. Dak was looking to extend the play and heaved it, so Gallup had a full head of steam. he seems to be ok but I mean he went ass over tea kettle,” tweeted David Helman of the official team website.

“That was scary looking. But Gallup walked off on his own with athletic trainer Jim Maurer, looked to be OK,” wrote Rob Phillips of the official team website.

“Scary situation after Michael Gallup literally flipped over the fence in back of endzone. He’s walking with trainers now,” tweeted Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan.

Although Gallup will not practice Wednesday, his ankle requiring treatment, McCarthy downplayed the severity of the ailment, implying it shouldn’t linger into the regular season.

“I think long term he is fine,” he assured, per the Dallas Morning News.



Gallup Entering Final Season in Dallas?

The 2018 third-round draft choice is the cherry atop the NFL’s best WR corps featuring $100 million star Amari Cooper and rising sophomore stud CeeDee Lamb. The Big Three may not endure beyond the upcoming campaign, however.

Gallup is slated to hit unrestricted free agency next March, his first career foray on the open market, and those close to the organization believe Dallas will have no choice but to let him walk.

“We’ve covered this as thoroughly as possible, and now we’re just going to have to wait and see,” Helman wrote earlier this month. “But if I had to guess, I don’t think the Cowboys can afford to franchise Gallup, and I also don’t think they can compete with the offers he’ll see on the open market. I know we’ve talked about the possibility of cutting or trading Amari Cooper and keeping Gallup – but I’m not sure enough people respect the fact that Amari Cooper just turned 27 and is one of the 10 best receivers in football. I’m not ready to part ways with that, unless something crazy happens this season. I respect Gallup’s gam tremendously, but this is a business and I’m guessing that’s why he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2022.”

