Cowboys ‘Motivated’ to Trade Michael Gallup for All-Pro CB: Report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has been the persistent subject of trade talk, and now a wild rumor implies his impending departure at the height of NFL free agency.

But you should be warned: this is as unsubstantiated as unsubstantiated gets.

A “source” tells “national insider” CJ Golson, “reporting” via Twitter, that Dallas has held “preliminary” discussions on a deal that would send Gallup to the New England Patriots in exchange for cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“Nothing close to resembling a deal has been reached, but both sides motivated to get something done,” Golson claimed.

Per Source: The #Cowboys and #Patriots have had preliminary trade talks surrounding WR Michael Gallup and CB Stephon Gilmore. Nothing close to resembling a deal has been reached, but both sides motivated to get something done. — CJ Golson (@CJGolson) March 19, 2021

Golson’s alleged bombshell-in-the-making has yet to be corroborated by neither national or local Cowboys media outlets nor reporters. As per usual on March 19, and until further notice, file this under: “Fantasy.”

It Goes On …

While, for now, a Gallup-Gilmore swap appears improbable, or at least not imminent, the whispers surrounding the former’s future with the Cowboys are unignorable. They grew so loud, the team was forced to dispel lingering trade chatter before last season’s deadline. But the silence proved temporary.

Earlier this month, prior to quarterback Dak Prescott landing his four-year, $160 million megadeal, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora suggested the Cowboys should “entertain” the idea of unloading Gallup. La Canfora’s logic was centered around Prescott’s then-projected (and correctly-called) $40 million annual price tag and the collective cost of harboring three WR1s — including $100 million Amari Cooper.

“CeeDee Lamb is gonna be a guy [entering] year two. After year three, if he’s who they drafted him to be, then you’ve got that situation. Could you trade Amari Cooper? Sure, but you just paid him. Contractually, it’s a different situation than if you traded the younger guy, a guy who’s still a bargain right now,” La Canfora said on 105.3 The Fan.

“I don’t see them having a $40-plus million quarterback and three wideouts making legit, big-time NFL money. Could they try to kick that can for another year? They could, but, boy, that defense still needs a lot of help. That offensive line all of a sudden is kind of long in the tooth and went from something you didn’t have to worry about to something you better be worried about. It’s about asset allocation. … You only have so many draft picks and the cap ain’t gonna be what anybody thought it was gonna be two years ago.

“It’s suboptimal, and you’re in a suboptimal situation with your quarterback. And once you’re paying him $40 million a year, you probably shouldn’t have to have three highly-compensated wide receivers all on their second or third contract.”

Not for Sale?

Even if Dallas wants to jump through the financial hoops of acquiring the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, who’s entering a $15.014 million contract year in 2021, it takes two to tango — and, apparently, the Patriots aren’t willing to dance.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday that New England isn’t “actively shopping” Gilmore at the present moment.

“Nothing has ever come close to materializing. … That’s remained the case of late,” Howe said. “If Gilmore’s name has come up in any discussions, it hasn’t been a result of the Patriots trying to unload him.”

