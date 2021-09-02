Mike McCarthy Admits Reason Cowboys Didn’t Sign Cam Newton

Despite media speculation and fan intrigue to the contrary, the Dallas Cowboys seemingly never progressed beyond the feeler stage with Cam Newton.

Taking to the podium Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy explained why the team did not sign the now-free-agent quarterback following his release from the New England Patriots.

“I think he has a ton of football left. We’re very excited about the group we have,” McCarthy told reporters, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.

The QB group at the time of Newton’s pink-slip Tuesday featured Dak Prescott as the starter and Cooper Rush, having survived final cuts, as his direct backup. That was it. That was the depth chart, its nakedness prompting supposed exploration into Cam’s services.

“My understanding is the Dallas Cowboys will do their due diligence in reviewing QB Cameron Newton’s newfound availability, per sources,” league insider Josina Anderson reported. “Will look at it all across the board with additional talent hitting the market, including today.”

“The Cowboys will ‘begin exploring Cam Newton’ as a potential backup to Dak Prescott, per source,” echoed ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. “Dallas just cut two QBs in Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. Prescott’s current backup is 27-year-old Cooper Rush, who has just one career completion.”

That is, until Will Grier shook loose from the Carolina Panthers — and the Cowboys pounced, claiming the former third-round pick off waivers.

So ended their interest in the 2015 NFL MVP.

“[Grier] was the best prospect out there,” McCarthy claimed, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.



The 2021 QB room, as of Thursday, now includes Prescott, Rush, Grier, and Ben DiNucci, who re-signed to the practice squad after being waived Tuesday. It’s unclear whether Dallas will carry three signal-callers on the regular-season roster.

Newton remains unsigned.

Newton’s Vax Status Hindered Signing Odds?

Part of the reason the Cowboys passed on the eclectic 32-year-old could very well be their preference for Grier. But “the biggest reason,” per the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram’s Stefan Stevenson, centered around Newton’s vaccination — or lack thereof — against COVID-19.

“The biggest reason why the Cowboys probably won’t be interested? Newton has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Stevenson wrote Tuesday. “The Boston Globe reported Newton was forced to miss practice last week because of COVID-19 protocols. Players who have been vaccinated have less restrictions and can return to action quicker if they come in contact with someone infected with coronavirus. Unvaccinated players are forced to isolate away from the team much longer.”

Gilbert Reportedly Joins Pats’ PS

Fourth-year QB Garrett Gilbert, released by the Cowboys as part of Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown, agreed to terms with the Patriots on Wednesday. Gilbert will join New England’s practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

Just days ago the favorite for backup duties in Dallas, Gilbert is the second passer to land on the Pats’ taxi squad, joining veteran Brian Hoyer. The team also placed Jarrett Stidham on the Physically Unable to Perform list after crowning first-round rookie Mac Jones its 2021 starter. The Cowboys are scheduled to face the Patriots on Oct. 17 at Gillette Stadium.

