Dak Prescott Boldly Puts Eagles on Notice After Cowboys’ Blowout Win

Dak Prescott is not satisfied with the Dallas Cowboys’ 20-point victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. After the win, Prescott noted that the Cowboys should have had 50 points against the Eagles. Dallas scored 33 points but had four field goals in the victory.

“As I talked about my performance tonight, as I said, yeah, I was good enough to win, but I hold myself to super high standards,” Prescott told reporters on December 10, 2023. “And yeah, if I play my best game we’re putting up 50 out there. And so, that’s not going to change, and I’m going to keep pushing for that. That’s the work that I put into this thing. That’s the preparation that I do.”

Prescott was not trying to provide the Eagles with added motivation, but the star clearly has confidence against Philly. The Cowboys quarterback appeared to catch himself a bit by going on to credit the Philadelphia defense for prompting Dallas to kick four field goals.

“They did a great job on defense,” Prescott added. “Don’t get me wrong, that’s a good team over there and they did a great job. They had a good plan of trying to make us go the long way. Make me take it underneath. Had jumpers early in the game, tipped ball. A couple of passes were a little off.

“Yeah, just here and there. So, credit to those guys. But as I said, yeah, I did enough to win. But because my expectations are on that common goal for this team, I always want to play to my best.”

Dallas Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Trolled the Philadelphia Eagles Prior to Week 14 Game

Prescott has had success against the Eagles throughout his career. After the latest win over Philly, Prescott moved to 9-4 against the Eagles during his NFL tenure.

Heading into the Week 14 rivalry showdown, Prescott had a bit of fun at the Eagles’ expense. Prescott teamed up with Lead From Behind to encourage people to get screened for colon cancer. The now viral video shows Prescott putting a sticker of an eagle on the bin designed for human waste.

“First, if you’re 45 or older talk to your doctor about getting screened for colon cancer,” Prescott remarked. “Then, if you’re prescribed a home screening kit like this, grab the sample collection container and place a sticker of something you want to [bleep] on, right on the underside.

“Not a fan of marine life? Slap it on. Have issues with old-timey prospectors? Boom. It works with anything, from colors, to large American predatory birds [eagles].”

Philadelphia Eagles News: Philly Still Controls the NFC East Even After Loss to the Cowboys

DAK PRESCOTT IS THE FAVORITE TO WIN MVP AFTER BEATING THE EAGLES 🚨 (@DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/lsjDLyjkvx — br_betting (@br_betting) December 11, 2023

Despite the loss, the Eagles still control their own destiny to win the NFC East. Dallas now sits as the No. 2 seed but this will change if Philly wins out.

The Eagles have the least threatening remaining schedule when compared to the Cowboys and 49ers. Philadelphia is expected to be favored in all of their final four games: at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals and at Giants. Dallas faces three potential playoff teams in their final four games: at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions and at Commanders.