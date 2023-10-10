Cowboys Fear Former Pro Bowl Starter’s Career Is in Jeopardy: Report

Things keep getting worse when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys’ blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers with several key players sustaining significant injuries during the game, including starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Vander Esch is likely headed to the injured reserve list, but the defender’s status could be even more serious.

Players placed on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games, per NFL rules. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported that the Cowboys are concerned Vander Esch’s latest neck injury may be career threatening.

“Coach Mike McCarthy said Vander Esch is likely headed for injured reserve after Vander Esch was injured in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers,” Hill wrote on October 9, 2023.

“How long he will be out is still unknown, but there is a natural fear that it could be career threatening, considering Vander Esch’s history of neck injuries dating back to college, including a diagnosis of spinal stenosis. The Cowboys will turn to former Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson to help fill the void at linebacker alongside Damone Clark.”

Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s 2-Year, $8 Million Deal Runs Through 2024

Vander Esch has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but has been fairly fortunate in recent years. The veteran missed three games in 2022 after appearing in all 17 matchups in 2021.

Through the first five games, Vander Esch has notched 30 tackles and a fumble recovery. Dallas selected Vander Esch in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft with the No. 19 pick. The linebacker went on to make the Pro Bowl during his rookie season.

Over the offseason, the Cowboys signed Vander Esch to a two-year, $8 million contract that runs through the 2024 season. Vander Esch has a $3.1 million cap hit for 2023, a figure that rises to $4.7 million in 2024.

Dak Prescott on Dallas Cowboys’ Loss to San Francisco 49ers: ‘This May Be the Most Humbling Game I’ve Ever Been a Part of’

The challenge for Dallas moving forward is linebacker was already a thin position and things look even bleaker as the team awaits Vander Esch’s status. The Cowboys could look to the available veteran free agents to address the position with Anthony Barr among the players who are not on a roster. Fans can expect to see an expanded role for Malik Jefferson.

The Cowboys defense has been the team’s strength this season, but the unit struggled to slow down the 49ers offense. On offense, the Cowboys continue to be wildly inconsistent with the team’s lack of success in the red zone, pre-snap penalties and turnovers. Dak Prescott labeled the loss to the Niners as the “most humbling game” he has suited up for during his career.

“Yeah, I guess that’s a good word, [demoralizing] in a sense,” Prescott said during an October 9 press conference. “Didn’t see it coming, as you said, put everything into this and got punched in the mouth.

“Called a couple of weeks ago humbling against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation. Felt good about everything, honestly, coming into this game, [the] matchups and they beat us in every aspect.”