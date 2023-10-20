Cowboys Have Player Poached by Rival: Report

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are heating up even if the team is on a bye week, but not everything is good news. The Giants signed offensive lineman Sean Harlow off the Cowboys practice squad.

“More injuries for the Giants O-line: G Shane Lemieux tore his biceps yesterday in practice and was placed on IR,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on October 19, 2023. “To fill his spot, the team signed interior OL Sean Harlow off the Cowboys practice squad.”

Some fans are likely asking how New York is able to “poach” Harlow off Dallas’ roster. The NFL allows teams to sign players off an opposing franchise’s practice squad (like Harlow was for the Cowboys) as long as the individual is added to the active roster. Translation: it is better for players to get a deal on a team’s 53-man roster than a practice squad contract.

This particular move will not be costly to Dallas on the field as Harlow only played in one game for the Cowboys this season. Prior to joining the Cowboys, Harlow had stints with the Falcons and Cardinals. Harlow also spent time with the Giants this past offseason.

NFL Teams Can Gain Intel From Players About Their Former Franchises

This is not the first time the Giants have looked to the Cowboys to add players. One of the most notable moves was New York signing former Dallas Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith following his release in 2021.

The Cowboys have one more remaining game against the Giants this season on November 12. Earlier this season, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer admitted the team planned to utilize Trey Lance’s knowledge of the 49ers. Clearly Lance’s input did not move the needle as Dallas lost 42-10 to San Francisco.

“Trey knows a little bit about what they’re doing,” Schottenheimer remarked during an October 2 press conference. “The cool thing is, like I said, the team knows them well.

“I know them well from being in Seattle. Trey knows them well. But like last week [with the Patriots and Will Grier], it’s kind of in good fun and humor. We all use pieces that we have in place, but we don’t go too far into it. We can know exactly what they’re going to do, because they don’t do too much, and they’re still really, really tough to go against just because they’re so talented.”

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Make a Move Ahead of the October 31 NFL Trade Deadline?

Cowboys Expected to Be Buyers at Trade Deadline: @Schultz_Report 🏈📈 pic.twitter.com/0JpanGtzKn — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) October 18, 2023

As for the Cowboys, it remains to be seen how aggressive the team will be at the trade deadline. Three potential positions the Dallas front office could look to address are linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback.

Dallas has until the NFL trade deadline on October 31 to strike a deal. League insider Jordan Schultz labeled Dallas as potential buyers heading into the deadline.

Linebacker and cornerback make sense given the injuries to Leighton Vander Esch and Trevon Diggs. Receiver would be a move made to address underperformance at the position with CeeDee Lamb being the lone consistent wideout through the first six weeks of the season. The coming weeks are sure to feature plenty of Cowboys rumors heading into the trade deadline.