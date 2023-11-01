Cowboys Sign 6-Foot-5 Vet in First Move After NFL Trade Deadline

The latest Dallas Cowboys news following the trade deadline may not be the kind fans are wanting. The Cowboys signed veteran offensive tackle Dakoda Shepley to the team’s practice squad. It was the only move Dallas made on the day of NFL trade deadline.

The 6-foot-5, 290 pound veteran played four games for Dallas in 2022 after previous stints in Seattle and San Francisco. Shepley has had an interesting history with the Cowboys as the team had the offensive lineman claimed by the Colts in January after the team released him.

Dallas had planned to re-sign Shepley to the team’s practice squad but Indianapolis thwarted those plans heading into the postseason. Shepley has experience playing both tackle and center during his NFL career.

Now, Shepley is added to a Cowboys offensive line that is dealing with several injuries. Tyron Smith was sidelined in Week 8 with a neck issue, while Chuma Edoga sustained an injury in the matchup against the Rams.

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Cited Concerns on the Offensive Line Going Into NFL Trade Deadline

Cowboys lost practice-squad TE Eric Saubert today to Texans’ 53-man roster, as G Dakoda Shepley rejoined the practice squad. Shepley spent last regular season on PS, but when team waived him in a procedural move before playoffs, the Colts claimed him, ending his season. Back now. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 1, 2023

Prior to the trade deadline, owner Jerry Jones admitted that the team’s depth on the offensive line was less than ideal. Jones also indicated that it would be challenging to find help at the position via trade.

“No, I really meant it when I said it last week,” Jones told reporters on October 29. “It doesn’t look like we’re going to do anything [at the trade deadline], and it has to do with our communication around the league. And really what logically we could do.

“If you really looked at our team right now, the biggest need is definitely the offensive line, really. More so, than any place is. And so, one of the problems with that is that you just about can say that about every team there is. And when I say depth, somebody that can step up there and play like we had to step up today [against the Rams] that kind of depth playing, starting [in place of someone] kind of deal.”

The Cowboys Are Drawing Criticism For Not Making a Trade

I desperately wish the Cowboys made a move at the trade deadline. Jerry Jones, there’s blood in the water, GO EAT!!pic.twitter.com/ErMyuKeJZW — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 31, 2023

After months of Cowboys rumors about possible deals, Dallas declined to make a move by the NFL trade deadline. This decision is drawing criticism given other NFC contenders like the Eagles, Seahawks and 49ers all made significant trades. Head coach Mike McCarthy defended the team’s decision after the deadline passed believing the solution is on the roster.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy when asked about Dallas not making a trade before the deadline: ‘I love our roster,'” The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted on November 1. “He spoke highly of the younger players they have. ‘We’ll just continue to develop our guys.’”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Believed Price for Jaylon Johnson Trade Was Too High

The #49ers and #Bills are among those discussing potential trades for #Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, per source. The #Cowboys to this point have not been involved. NFL trade deadline is 3 p.m. CT today. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 31, 2023

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Cowboys believed the price to acquire Bears corner Jaylon Johnson was too high. The Cowboys have also had solid production from DaRon Bland in Trevon Diggs’ absence.

“My understanding is that the ‘price’ for Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is wrong for the Cowboys, at this point,” Anderson tweeted.

Fox Sports’ David Helman (who previously worked for the Cowboys) is among those that believes Dallas needed to be more aggressive.

“I make my feelings known on a monthly basis that I don’t think the Cowboys are creative or aggressive enough,” Helman detailed on Twitter. “Don’t take your frustrations out on me for reminding you about something you’ve known for years 😂”