Cowboys Should Have Change of Heart on Move for 5-Time Pro Bowler

There are limited available options for the Dallas Cowboys to improve their roster heading into the 2024 NFL playoffs. One of the few available players that could move the needle is five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh.

Following Johnathan Hankins’ injury, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported the Cowboys were not interested in adding Suh. Now, it will be interesting to see if Dallas could have a change of heart after allowing 266 rushing yards to the Bills in Week 15.

“The Dallas Cowboys have a hole. But they have a plan – and no, we’re told it does not included the off-the-couch signing of Ndamukong Suh,” Fisher wrote on a December 11, 2023 article titled, “Amid Ndamukong Suh Rumors, Dallas Cowboys Have Roster Moves Plan for Johnathan Hankins Injury.”

“… There are rumors about teams being interested in repeating that scenario with the 6-4, 313-pounder. But Dallas should not be included in the gossip. Instead, the coaching staff will scurry to ready rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith – the Cowboys’ recent first-round pick – for a top-of-the-rotation role.”

Cowboys Rumors: Ndamukong Suh Could Be an Upgrade Over One of the Final Players on the Dallas Roster

Suh’s days as a Pro Bowler are likely over as evidenced by his current free-agent status. Yet, what the Cowboys should be asking is whether Suh represents an upgrade over the final player on their 53-man roster.

Suh last played for the Eagles in 2022. The veteran defender notched 10 tackles, 2 quarterback hits and a sack in eight appearances for Philadelphia.

At this point in the season, a move for Suh would not break the bank for Dallas. Suh played on a one-year, $2 million deal for the Eagles in 2022.

The Dallas Cowboys Missed Starting DT Johnathan Hankins Against the Buffalo Bills

For the Cowboys to get blown out 31-10 by the Bills, more went wrong than just missing Hankins. Yet, not having their starting defensive tackle on the field clearly made an impact.

“I just finished rewatching that side of the ball, the Cowboys defense desperately NEEDS Johnathan Hankins to shore up the middle,” The Athletic’s Nate Tice detailed with a December 18 message on X. “Cowboys were actually able to win up front at times, but if that player missed the tackle or Cook adjusted, it led to another Bills efficient gain.”



Dallas Cowboys News: Johnathan Hankins Is Expected to Return for the NFL Playoffs

The good news for Dallas is that Hankins is expected to be back for the postseason. After the injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hankins is likely to suit up in the playoffs, if not sooner.

Dallas has yet to reveal a specific timeline for Hankins’ return. If Week 15 is any indication, it looks like Hankins’ status will be week-to-week.

“Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins, who left tonight’s game in pain, received an initial diagnosis of high-ankle sprain, source said,” Rapoport remarked in a December 10 message on X. “He’ll have an MRI, but it does not seem severe. Hankins should be back for the playoffs, if not sooner.”

Even if Hankins returns for the postseason, there could be a concern with how the veteran will perform after the injury. Suh would give the Cowboys some more insurance, even if his days as a star are over.