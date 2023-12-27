Ex-Cowboys 4-Time Pro Bowler Could Join Vikings Before Playoffs: Analyst

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is being mentioned as a possible solution for the Minnesota Vikings. The latest NFL rumors are urging the Vikings to make a move for Hilton as the team looks to make the postseason.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder suggests Minnesota sign Hilton with just two weeks remaining before the NFL playoffs. Minnesota’s receiving depth has taken a hit with tight end T.J. Hockenson out for the season and Jordan Addison battling an injury.

“The Vikings’ playoff hopes are fading but they still have a chance to make the tournament,” Holder wrote in a December 26, 2023 article titled, “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses After Week 16.” “However, that could be much more difficult if Jordan Addison has to miss time after he suffered an injury against the Lions. The pickings are slim at this stage in the game and at least Hilton can replace the deep threat that the rookie brings to the offense.”

Cowboys fans will remember that Hilton was a late addition to the Dallas roster in 2022 but played a key offensive role to close the season. Hilton signed with the Cowboys in December 2022. The four-time Pro Bowler played in three games posting 7 catches for 121 receiving yards in 2022.

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Move on From Michael Gallup in 2024?

As for the Cowboys, the team still faces long-term questions of its own at the receiver position heading into 2024. Dallas exercised Lamb’s fifth-year option for 2024, but the star will need a new deal by 2025.

The Cowboys have struggled to find a consistent receiving threat beyond Lamb in 2023. After a slow start, Brandin Cooks has emerged as the Cowboys WR2 posting three touchdowns in the last five outings.

Michael Gallup is a bigger question mark with his sizable five-year, $57.5 million contract. Dallas has an out in Gallup’s deal this offseason but would take a $13 million dead cap hit by releasing the receiver, per Spotrac. It could be worth it for the Cowboys as Gallup still has three seasons remaining on his sizable deal.

Vikings Rumors: Ex-Cowboys Receiver T.Y. Hilton a Fit for Minnesota?

TY Hilton is already a Cowboys legend pic.twitter.com/gKp6KqySOd — MoneyMetz (@502Metz) December 30, 2022

Hilton is an intriguing late-addition for the Vikings, but the former Pro Bowler is unlikely to provide a major spark in Minnesota. The veteran remains unsigned and has not taken a snap this season.

The Vikings still have a chance to make the playoffs, but the odds are diminishing for the 7-8 NFC North squad. With two weeks remaining, Minnesota and Green Bay both have a 28% chance to make the postseason, per The New York Times. The Vikings host the Packers then take on the Lions on the road to close out the season.

Cowboys News: Dallas Is Likely to Begin the NFL Playoffs at Tampa Bay

After the team’s heartbreaking loss to the Dolphins, the Cowboys appear to be locked into the No. 5 seed barring a collapse by the Eagles. If the NFL playoffs started today, Tampa Bay would host Dallas in the Wild Card round.

Dallas ends the season by hosting the Lions then taking on the Commanders on the road. The Cowboys have just a 19% chance to win the NFC East, per The New York Times.