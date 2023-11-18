Cowboys Fight off Poaching Threat in Latest Move With Former First Rounder

The latest Dallas Cowboys news has the team solidifying veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans’ status for the remainder of the season. Evans had been on the team’s practice squad, but the Cowboys are signing the defender to the team’s 53-man roster.

This means Evans will be with Dallas for the rest of the season. It also protects Evans from being signed by another team with several franchises attempting to do so, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. NFL rules allow opposing teams to sign players to their active roster off of opponent’s practice squads.

“The Cowboys are signing LB Rashaan Evans, the former first-round pick, to their 53-man roster, source said,” Rapoport’s tweeted on November 18, 2023. “Evans has been elevated from the practice squad the last few weeks, and several teams have been attempting to sign him off the Dallas PS. But he sticks with the Cowboys.”

Cowboys News: The Cowboys Solidify Linebacker Spot With Leigton Vander Esch Out for the Season

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch is out for the season due to the neck injury that he suffered on this play. pic.twitter.com/H03wBkDus0 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 14, 2023

This Cowboys news comes as former Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Questions surround whether Vander Esch’s career could also be in jeopardy. Vander Esch and key special teamer C.J. Goodwin are both expected to miss the rest of the season.

“The Cowboys are likely no longer holding out hope that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, on IR with a neck injury, will be able to return this year from a neck injury … and special-teams ace C.J. Goodwin is conceding that he’s in the same situation,” Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher detailed on November 13.

“Vander Esch’s status is not official, but a league source expressed pessimism to CowboysSI.com this weekend regarding his return this year. Goodwin, meanwhile, is set to undergo surgery this week to repair a torn left pectoral muscle, and he tells the Dallas News that he is done for the year.”

Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Rashaan Evans Was Selected in the First Round by the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft

Rashaan Evans had the best single pass rush of any LB in the NFL last season.@616evans4 @TitansMCM @Titans @PaulKuharskyNFL pic.twitter.com/YNGlQpduX4 — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) June 24, 2020

Dallas signed Evans to the team’s practice squad on October 12. Since joining the Cowboys, Evans has played in three games, including one start.

The veteran is coming off a career year starting in all 17 games for the Falcons in 2022. Evans posted a career-high 159 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections and 2 sacks last season.

Evans was standout player for Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. The Titans selected Evans with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. The linebacker spent his first four NFL seasons with Tennessee making 50 starts.

Heading Into Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys Signed DT Carl Davis

#Cowboys Signed Carl Davis a Defensive Interior Tackle For Insurance + More pic.twitter.com/SV9we1m0rm — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) November 17, 2023

Heading into the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Panthers, the Cowboys made an additional roster move. Dallas signed defensive tackle Carl Davis to the team’s practice squad. The move gives Dallas additional depth in the middle of the defensive line.

Davis played in 16 games for the Patriots in 2022. The veteran was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. Davis has also had short stints with the Seahawks, Browns, Colts and Jaguars.