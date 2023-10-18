Cowboys Could Land 2-Time Pro Bowler, Ex-Eagles Starter: Analyst

The latest round of Dallas Cowboys rumors offer plenty of potential solutions for the team’s roster heading into the bye week. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes it is defensive tackle rather than linebacker that should be the Cowboys’ top priority. The NFL analyst has two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph at the top of the team’s list of potential additions.

“Instead [of adding a linebacker], they should look to add a run-stuffing defensive tackle as Johnathan Hankins has struggled in that role this season and, outside of Osa Odighizuwa, the position group has been underwhelming for Dallas,” Holder detailed on October 17, 2023.

“Joseph has put together a 13-year career as a gap-filling interior defender and would give Dan Quinn another option at his disposal if Hankins doesn’t turn things around. Also, the 35-year-old has experience joining a team midseason and contributing, having done that last year with the Eagles.”

Most recently, Joseph started eight games for the Eagles in 2022 notching 20 tackles in the middle of the NFC champions’ defensive line. Joseph previously had stints with the Chargers, Vikings and Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys Had an Interest in Signing Linval Joseph Before the Philadelphia Eagles Ruined the Plans

Newest Eagles Ndamukong Suh & Linval Joseph sack Colts QB Matt Ryan to help stop drive pic.twitter.com/5kKAHjwU7e — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 20, 2022

There is no shortage of players linked to the Cowboys given the national interest in the franchise, but this idea has some legs. Philadelphia made a late-season move for Joseph in 2022, signing the defensive tackle last November. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay revealed this past offseason that the Cowboys had an interest in signing Joseph, but the Eagles landed the veteran first.

“It’s part of managing your cap and all of the opportunities you have to improve your team,” McClay said during a January 23 interview with “Cowboys Hour.” “You know, Linval Joseph we were talking about and I was like, ‘Hey, maybe we can get him to join practice squad.’ And the next day Philly [signed him]. I think they got our phones bugged.”

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: What Other Moves Could the Front Office Make?

Linval Joseph doesn't have a sack this season, but he's still making plays as a pass rusher. The way he just throws dudes around sometimes is amazing. pic.twitter.com/rMxogqruqS — Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) December 29, 2020

Dallas is 4-2 but still has plenty of areas on the roster that could use improvement. The good news is the Cowboys have a bye in Week 7 which should allow the front office to reassess the roster heading towards the second half of the season. Dallas has until the October 31 NFL trade deadline to strike a potential deal.

Aside from Joseph, what are some additional moves the Cowboys could make? Dallas needs to be honest about how much of a disappointment Michael Gallup has been as a third receiver. Will the Cowboys give second-year wideout Jalen Tolbert or KaVontae Turpin expanded opportunities instead? It would not be a complete surprise if Dallas brought in another veteran wideout in exchange for a late-round draft pick.

Tight end is being mentioned frequently as another position of need, but Dallas is more likely to keep giving their young players reps at the position. Finally, the Cowboys signed veteran Rashaan Evans following Leighton Vander Esch’s injury, but the team could make a move for another linebacker for added depth.