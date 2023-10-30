Proposed Cowboys Trade Swaps Playmaker for $50 Million Star

The NFL trade rumors are conflicting about the Dallas Cowboys actual interest in potentially trading for Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder offered five bold predictions ahead of the trade deadline. One of these intriguing proposed deals swaps Henry for Michael Gallup.

“While the Dallas Cowboys are expected to be buyers instead of sellers at the deadline and have been loosely linked to Derrick Henry recently, I wouldn’t rule out them using Michael Gallup as a trade pawn,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder detailed on October 28, 2023.

“…It wouldn’t be surprising if the Tennessee Titans would be interested in a 26-year-old wideout who has been productive in the past and is under contract through 2026. So Dallas could use Gallup as a bargaining chip to get someone like Henry and reduce how much draft capital it would have to give up.”

Cowboys News: Dallas Is More Likely to Cut Michael Gallup Than Find a Trade

Play

The challenge is the Titans are likely uninterested in inheriting Gallup’s five-year, $57.5 million contract that runs through the 2026 season. Gallup’s salary rises to $8.5 million and a $13.8 million dead cap hit. Gallup would give rookie quarterback Will Levis an additional playmaker.

Dallas would likely need to eat some of Gallup’s deal to have any hope of finding a landing spot. Despite the Cowboys offensive explosion against the Rams in Week 8, Gallup continued to underwhelm posting just 2 receptions for 20 yards.

Through the first eight weeks, Gallup has 20 catches for 224 yards and is still searching for a touchdown. Gallup’s start to the season has already garnered the attention of owner Jerry Jones who publicly criticized the veteran.

If Gallup does not turn things around, the most likely scenario is Dallas cutting the receiver over the offseason. The Cowboys have an out in Gallup’s deal but would take a $13 million dead cap hit with his release.

NFL Trade Rumors: Titans Posturing on Possible Derrick Henry Trade

I didn’t ask Jerry Jones specifically about Derrick Henry but I asked if the Cowboys needed help at running back before trade deadline: “I like our running backs. I don’t want to dismiss anything but that is not a pointed position of need. At all. Not on the radar.” pic.twitter.com/vZAhOfo9O4 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 30, 2023

Depending on what NFL rumors you read, the Titans have mixed feelings on trading Henry. NBC Sports’ Peter King believes the Titans rumors downplaying a possible Henry trade are posturing. The longtime NFL writer suggest Tennessee could move Henry for a day two draft pick.

“Of all the players who could be traded this week, there’s only one true star on the market who makes sense for both the trader and the tradee: Titans running back Derrick Henry,” King detailed on October 30. Adam Schefter reported over the weekend the Titans told Henry they don’t plan to trade him before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. That might be true but means nothing. And it’s a good way for Titans GM Ran Carthon to be able to say to interested teams like Dallas and Baltimore: “If you want him, you better pony up because we intend to keep him.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Has Not Made a Call to Titans About Derrick Henry Trade

"Tennessee is open for business… Tony Pollard is a two." — @ColinCowherd says why the Cowboys should trade for Derrick Henry pic.twitter.com/cW0JNSgLFX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 27, 2023

Now, Cowboys rumors suggest the front office is out on trading for Henry. At least that is the public stance being leaked by Jerry Jones and company.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Cowboys have not made a call about Henry. Likewise, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher noted Dallas is not pursuing a trade for Henry.

“The Dallas Cowboys as of this moment are ‘not pursuing’ Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, sources tell CowboysSI.com, with one NFL source telling us, ‘That seems more of a media idea than it is a Dallas idea,'” Fisher explained on October 28.

“…Cowboys Nation surely hopes Dallas has done its research on Henry and on the Titans thoughts on moving him. And we are careful to note how things might change in the coming hours; what if Tennessee offers him up for a nothing pick and a proposal in which the Titans pay some of the salary freight?

“But right now? Derrick Henry is not at all a front-burner target for the Dallas Cowboys.”