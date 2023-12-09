Cowboys Could Strike Surprise Quarterback Trade With Seahawks: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys rumors show the team appears to have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott. Things are far less certain for the Seattle Seahawks with Geno Smith’s inconsistent play in 2023.

Prescott not only cemented his status as the Cowboys QB1 but is in the NFL MVP conversation. Dallas still faces a decision for the future of the position. Prescott, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are all under contract for 2024.

Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance pic.twitter.com/2LdKk8OJ41 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2023

Prescott is slated to have a massive $59.4 million cap hit next season. This puts pressure on the Cowboys front office to sign the signal-caller to an extension.

Lance will have a $5.3 million cap hit in 2024 as part of a four-year, $34 million rookie contract. Rush is more affordable with a $2.8 million cap hit next season as part of a two-year, $5 million deal.

These factors combined with the uncertainty in Seattle has 33rd Team’s Connor Livesay suggesting the two teams could be trade partners for Lance. Let’s examine why a trade could work for both teams.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas May Be Able to Net a Nice Return in a Trey Lance Trade

Lance likely still has some juice around the NFL given the quarterback is less than three years removed from being the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Heading into the season, the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick to the 49ers to add Lance as their third quarterback. Quarterback play around the NFL is less than stellar with several teams dealing with injuries and uncertainty.

Lance has yet to take a snap for Dallas but still has trade value. Livesay labels the Seahawks, Saints and Vikings as potential suitors in a trade for Lance. Dallas has the luxury of having Rush on the roster who could continue as Prescott’s backup in 2024.

“While Dallas could slide Lance into the QB2 role next season, Rush is under contract for just $2.87 million against the cap, according to Spotrac,” Livesay wrote in a December 8, 2023 feature titled “Surprising NFL Players Who Could Be Traded This Offseason.” “If the Cowboys stick with Rush at QB2, they could start calling quarterback-needy teams that missed out on Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Lance might raise the ceiling on Dallas’ QB2 spot, but the Cowboys could get a better return for Lance than what they paid from teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints or Seattle Seahawks. If those teams miss out on the top passers in the draft, they could see Lance as a viable option.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Can Move on From Geno Smith in 2024

Seattle did sign Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract last offseason. Heading into Week 14, the Seahawks are riding a three-game losing streak with Smith already throwing nine interceptions this season. This has prompted plenty of Seahawks rumors about Smith’s future.

A move for Lance could be a compromise for Seattle while still allowing the team to retain Smith. The Seahawks are projected to have the No. 15 pick in the upcoming draft meaning several of the top quarterback prospects will likely be off the board.

Seattle can move on from Smith as soon as 2024 but would take a sizable $17.4 million dead cap hit. Acquiring Lance would be a relatively low cost move to provide competition to Smith.

Lance has still only played in eight NFL games and just four of these appearances were starts. The 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback has a lot more upside than current backup Drew Lock. The Seahawks and Cowboys both face decisions at the position potentially creating a pathway for a trade.

Regardless, there are sure to be Cowboys rumors about what the team will do with both Lance and Rush.