Cowboys Cut Offensive Player to Bring Back La’el Collins

As they settle into their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are ready to welcome back starting right tackle La’el Collins, who has officially completed his five-game NFL suspension.

But, first, the Cowboys had to crunch some quick math, making room on the active roster by releasing fullback Nick Ralston, the team announced Tuesday.

Ralston — an undrafted rookie who played one offensive snap across four appearances this season, contributing primarily on special teams (60 snaps) — is expected to re-join the practice squad if he clears waivers, the official team website reported.

As such, in a corresponding move, the Cowboys waived cornerback Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad.