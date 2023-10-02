Cowboys May Have to Battle Jets for Key Defender’s Contract: Analysts

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Jets earlier this season, but the AFC East team could look to sign a Dallas playmaker after the 2023 season. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse snagged an interception in the 30-10 win over the Jets, and has been with the team for three seasons.

With another dominant win over an AFC East team in Week 4, the Cowboys are sitting pretty at 3-1 and the defense continues to show out, as evidenced by the 38-3 victory over the New England Patriots. However, keeping all of the defense together has already been a major talking point.

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff broke down team needs recently, pointing out that Kearse would be a great addition for a Jets defense that could lose several defensive backs to free agency.

“However, one area that will need to be addressed in the offseason is the safety position. They have five safeties headed toward free agency in 2024, and it stands to reason that will lead to some changes,” the article reads. “If they go to free agency to find some replacements, then Jayron Kearse is worth a call. He has become a consistent starter over the last three seasons under Dan Quinn. At 6’4″, 215 pounds, he brings some versatility with his ability to play in the box as well as deep in coverage.”

Losing Kearse would be a blow, but it’s also something the Cowboys are aware of and have planned for.

Jets Wanting Kearse Makes Sense

There is no question that Kearse has played his best professional football while in Dallas. A former seventh round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, Kearse was with Minnesota and then the Detroit Lions as a rotational player that didn’t make many waves.

But when the Cowboys signed him in 2021 and linked him up with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Kearse’s potential was unlocked. After starting just 12 career games in five seasons before 2021, the former Clemson Tiger has started 33 of 38 games for the Cowboys according to PFR.

In his first season in Dallas, Kearse nabbed two interceptions in a season for the first time in his career. He also registered 10 passes defended, the highest total he’s hit in seven full seasons.

He’s off to another hot start this year, grabbing an INT against the Jets and notching 3 PDs. The problem with players raising their stock while in Dallas is that it makes it more expensive and difficult to keep them around.

Cowboys, Kearse, and Cash

When it comes to Kearse, the Cowboys have already flashed the cash. Spotrac states that his current deal is a two-year, $10 million contract that was the product of Kearse’s breakout season in 2021, in which he was only $1.13 million.

However, another big season means he will expect a raise, and that could be tough for Dallas. The team already has paid corner Trevon Diggs a huge contract and will still need to pay young stars like linebacker Micah Parsons and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

That doesn’t mean that they couldn’t pull off a Kearse deal, but the safety is 29 years old and really only has one or two big years left. More than likely, the veteran safety will look for the biggest possible number.

To put it into perspective, Kearse made $5.6 million in NFL salaries from 2016 through the 2021 season. He nearly doubled it with his latest Cowboys deal. That’s not that much money relative to what top safeties get paid, but Kearse has to cash out while he still can.