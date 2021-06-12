Cowboys Acquire Former Falcons WR: Report

In need of healthy bodies at wide receiver, the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys signed Reggie Davis to an undisclosed contract Friday, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported.

The Cowboys released WR Stephen Guidry in a corresponding roster move, per Archer.

The transaction comes after Dallas concluded its offseason program, which included several Organized Team Activities and a pair of minicamp practices. Despite housing 14 receivers on the 90-man offseason squad, only eight were healthy enough to participate as recently as Wednesday, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“Cowboys have 14 wide receivers on 90-man roster. Only eight practiced today,” noted beat reporter Michael Gehlken. “Team again without Amari Cooper, who has missed bulk — if not entirety — of practices this spring. Also sidelined: Cedrick Wilson, T.J. Vasher, Stephen Guidry, Malik Turner and Simi Fehoko.”

Background on Davis

The 6-foot, 170-pound pass-catcher broke into the NFL as a 2017 undrafted free agent. He was originally signed by the Falcons as a college free agent, and, following a cup of coffee with the Cleveland Browns, finished his rookie campaign on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Davis was waived by the Falcons in 2018 and spent exactly 10 days on the Eagles’ practice squad before joining the Cowboys’ taxi team that November. He was released by Dallas in August 2019, having participated in the club’s exhibition period.

Davis landed in Chicago in December 2019 and was chopped last September as part of final cuts. He returned to the Bears’ practice squad and inked a reserve/futures deal this past January before being waived on May 17.

The 25-year-old has yet to appear in a regular-season contest. As a collegian, he made 42 appearances for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2013-16, catching 38 balls for 618 yards and two touchdowns. A speedster, Davis was primarily deployed on special teams, where he handled 47 kick returns for 998 yards (21.2 yards per return) and 34 punt returns for 251 yards (7.4 YPR) and one TD.





Cooper Sidelined Indefinitely?

Unable to ignore the curious absence of his star talent, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Wednesday the team’s WR1, Amari Cooper, is dealing with an ankle ailment. McCarthy said he’s “hopeful” that Cooper — yet to practice this offseason — will be ready to return for the late-July start of training camp.

The four-time Pro Bowler underwent ankle surgery on Jan. 7, posting to Instagram a photo of his leg and, without providing specifics, indicated his procedure was a success. Shortly after the photo surfaced, Gehlken clarified that Cooper required a “clean-up procedure” following the 2020 season but “should have no difficulty being ready for whatever spring workout program the team may have.”

Cooper, who has an extensive history of lower-leg maladies, played in all 16 games last year, leading the Cowboys with 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns.

