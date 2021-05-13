Cowboys Yet Again Linked to Rumored Signing of 5x Pro Bowler

For (at least) the third occasion this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have crossed metaphorical paths with ex-San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

The latest dot-connecting comes courtesy of The Draft Network’s Trevor Sikkema, who included Dallas among the top landing spots for the five-time Pro Bowler and thrice first-team All-Pro, who remains a free agent.

If playing time is most important to Sherman, he’ll likely get plenty of it in Dallas. After failing to select a cornerback in the first round of the 2021 draft, the Cowboys opted to take a chance with Kelvin Joseph in Round 2. Joseph has a high talent ceiling, but his inexperience will likely lead to inconsistency early on in his career; that’s not what Dallas wants each and every week. Instead, Sherman could be the veteran outside starter for a defensive coordinator who helped build the Legion of Boom in Seattle, Dan Quinn.

Previous Speculation

As mentioned, Sherman — he of prior Seattle Seahawks fame — has been a popular link to the silver and blue since free agency began in March. It was around that point when ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported the Cowboys were a legitimate suitor for the 33-year-old’s services.

Fowler and Graziano made the claim due to Sherman’s familiarity with new Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who coached him in Seattle. They also mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders as a prime landing spot. However, neither organization came calling as the 2013 NFL interceptions leader was greeted by an ice-cold market.

Then, last month, Bleacher Report identified Sherman as the one player the Cowboys “must” consider signing prior to the upcoming regular season. Columnist Alex Kay even advocated for a deal to get done before the 2021 Draft, which ran from April 29-May 1.

Richard Sherman would not only give the Cowboys a big name at the cornerback position but also a player who can still make a huge impact despite his fading athleticism. The 33-year-old may have lost a step, but he has an incredible football IQ, reads quarterbacks well and positions himself to not get beat by faster opponents. Sherman is arguably the best corner yet to be signed at a position Dallas must address before the 2021 campaign starts. Trevon Diggs earned a starting corner job as a rookie last year but was burned several times and gave up a number of big plays. Sherman won’t get beat nearly as often, so Dallas must prioritize getting him in the lineup and shoring up a major area of concern.

