Rob Gronkowski Calls Out Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs for Josh Allen Comments: ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

The chatter around Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs has not stopped, with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski the latest to chime in. Diggs’ comments about his brother and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen set fire to non-stop speculation.

It’s bound to happen when someone claims a quarterback wasn’t performing well until someone like Diggs showed up. But for Gronkowski, the comments go too far. On Up & Adams, Gronk explained that the take just “doesn’t make sense.”

“That’s a little bit too much coming from Trevon Diggs,” Gronk said. “It doesn’t make sense. Stefon Diggs, you’re paid on you’ve got an unbelievable contract, what’s the worries… I don’t know what the problem is with Stefon Diggs, I don’t know why his brother is tweeting that out like that. I think there’s some serious beef behind it if his brother is tweeting that. It’s not any fake news or anything.”

It’s certainly not the first time that Trevon Diggs has spoke on his brother’s availability. But it may be the most overt “dig” he’s taken at Allen. The Bills are facing turmoil at 5-5 and having recently fired OC Ken Dorsey, and the Cowboys CB’s comments aren’t helping.

Trevon Diggs’ Original Comments

As Cowboys fans know, there’s not much for Diggs to do besides give takes. Dallas’ star corner tore his ACL in mid-September, leaving him on the sidelines for the rest of the year. He hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind before, and now he doesn’t have much getting in the way of that.

On November 13, Diggs initially posted that, “Man 14 Gotta get up outta there.” Stephon wears No. 14 for Buffalo, so it was evident who he was talking about. But the Cowboys star took it a step further with his follow-up post.

“Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there,” Diggs posted the next day on November 14.

Taking shots at Allen is probably not going to help Stephon Diggs get to Dallas. But it does make Trevon Diggs’ stance clear. He wants to play with his brother, and he thinks Stephon is benefitting Allen more than the other way around.

Cowboys Lose Another CB, LB to Injury

Besides not having Diggs for the remainder of the 2023 season, the Cowboys are also going to miss linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and corner C.J. Goodwin. SI.com’s Mike Fisher was the first to report that the two were going to remain on the IR on November 13.

It’s a tough beat for both players. Goodwin has been a critical player on special teams. Vander Esch has been a locker room mainstay and a consistent performer for several years. Now, the Cowboys are having to figure out new ways to make up for their absences.

Further, both players could be coming to the end of their careers. Vander Esch’s reoccurring neck issues could bring a premature end to his playing days despite him being 27 years old, while Goodwin is now 33 and running out of years to play at the top level.