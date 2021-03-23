Cowboys a Possible Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has already turned to familiar faces as he attempts to rebuild a struggling unit heading into 2021. The Cowboys signed former Falcons safety Keanu Neal and have a visit scheduled with corner Damontae Kazee.

Quinn coached both players with the Falcons and there is another familiar name that makes some sense for the Cowboys. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar suggests the Cowboys are a fit for Seahawks free-agent linebacker K.J. Wright. Quinn has familiarity with Wright from his time as Seahawks defensive coordinator.

“Wright remains unsigned and that’s not much of a surprise,” Dugar explained. “Yes, Wright was excellent in 2020 but he likely only wants to play for a contender. And if he’s going to play for a new franchise for the first time in his career, in his age-32 season, he’s probably going to value familiarity on the coaching staff. That would make the Jets (Robert Saleh is a former Seahawks assistant), Cowboys (Dan Quinn), Raiders (Gus Bradley) and Saints (Kris Richard) possible candidates if Wright is truly willing to potentially end his career elsewhere. Because of how valuable Wright is to this defense, Seattle may make a strong push in the coming days to ensure he’s back.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Wright Is Projected to Command a $7.1 Million Salary

The challenge for the Cowboys is fitting in Wright within their current tight cap constraints. Wright is coming off a two-year, $14 million contract with the Seahawks and is expected to find something similar in free agency.

Spotrac projects Wright will land an average annual salary of $7.1 million. Wright had a stellar 2020 campaign notching 86 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Wright made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and has managed to maintain a high-level of play as one of the more underrated linebackers in the NFL.

Wright on Free Agency: ‘I Do Way Too Much on the Football Field to Take a Discount’

Earlier this offseason, Wright made it clear he is looking for a payday. The one thing that could work in the Cowboys’ favor is that the shrinking salary cap may limit what Wright is able to find on the open market.

“No man, I do way too much on the football field to take a discount,” Wright said on The Jim Rome Show in February. “It makes absolutely no sense. If you want to win all these championships and look good on Sundays, you got to compensate your guys that are making plays. Like you said earlier, nobody had double-digit TFLs [tackles for loss] and PDs [pass deflections] in the NFL. So, I have a family and I’m trying to set up long, long-term success for my family.”

The Cowboys have addressed the defensive line and secondary early in free agency. There are still plenty of question marks at linebacker with the inconsistent play of Jaylon Smith along with Leighton Vander Esch’s battle to stay healthy. With Sean Lee contemplating retirement, Wright would be a great fit for the Cowboys, but the team would have to get creative with the contract structure to make it work. Smart money is on Wright re-signing with the Seahawks, but the Cowboys are likely to be an appealing alternative with Quinn beginning his tenure in Dallas.

“Additional good news Seahawks fans. League source told me today the market continues to break favorably when it comes to KJ Wright and Carlos Dunlap,” ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps noted on Twitter. “Strong chance both players eventually return.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys a Fit for 7-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent, Says Analyst