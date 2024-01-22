Cowboys Among Favorites to Sign Projected $22 Million Star RB

It’s not that the Dallas Cowboys were a poor running team in 2023. It’s just that they were average and struggled in short-yardage situations with Ezekiel Elliott gone and Tony Pollard taking over the starting role. That’s not the reason that the team lost to the Packers in the first round of the playoffs, of course, but it did help set the team up as a pass-heavy offense that lacked balance throughout the year. The Cowboys were first in points (509) this year, and fifth in yardage (6,317), but were just 14th in yards on the ground (1,920).

Fair or not, much of that will fall to Pollard. That’s why there are growing rumblings that the Cowboys could soon move on from Pollard, who is a free agent this offseason, and seek an upgrade at running back. They might not have to look far—they are, according to the gambling site EmpireStakes.com, among the favorite to swipe division-rival running back Saquon Barkley of the Giants in free agency this offseason.

The Cowboys are on the list of eight potential suitors for Barkley, and are tied for seventh on the list with the Patriots at 12-to-1 odds (or 7.7%).

Saquon Barkley Makes Sense as a Cowboys Free Agency Target

Barkley was a Pro Bowl running back in 2022, but slipped some in 2023 as the Giants’ offense sputtered and he fought his way through an ankle injury that cost him three games and slowed him down for longer. He finished the year with 962 yards on 247 carries, and posted an average of only 3.9 yards per carry.

Still, when healthy, Barkley is among the best backs in the NFL, and could wind up being a bargain given the unimpressive season he had with the Giants. Barkley is projected at Spotrac to have a market value of $6.6 million per year, and projected to garner a three-year, $20 million contract.

Pro Football Focus is a little more bullish on the running back market in free agency and is projecting a two-year deal worth $22 million for Barkley. The site rates him as the top running back in free agency this offseason.

“Barkley is still capable of breaking off an explosive rush at any moment and made several highlight-reel catches in 2023, including a wheel route touchdown that ended with a dive for the pylon in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. There’s no doubt Barkley’s highs are as high as any running back in the game, but the position market is a tricky landscape to navigate in 2024, especially with his missing extended time in three out of the past four seasons,” PFF wrote in ranking Barkley the No. 29 overall free agent.

“The good news for Barkley and all free agent running backs this offseason is that the 2024 running back draft class is not perceived to be strong.”

Staying Put With the Giants?

The future for Barkley could depend on how the Giants handle him. Of all the odds on the board at EmpireStakes.com, the Giants have the strongest—2-to-1 odds, or a 33.3% chance of remaining with New York. Barkley has said he hopes to play his entire career with the Giants. (The Bears, Broncos, Texans, Eagles and Packers are also on the list.)

But Barkley has also said that he wants to win, and it is clear the Giants are still a long way from the Super Bowl.

“Everything I want to accomplish in my career is still out there and I want to compete,” Barkley told USA Today this month. “I want to win Super Bowls and those are goals I want to add to my career hopefully next year.”