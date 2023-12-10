Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson Punished by NFL for Standoff With Seahawks’ Jamal Adams

The Dallas Cowboys clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, but Jake Ferguson is still feeling the fallout from Week 13.

The Dallas tight end was involved in a faceoff with Seahawks safety Jamal Adams in the Cowboys’ 41-35 win over Seattle, and now both sides are being punished.

During the incident, no flag was thrown on the play. But after the league reviewed the situation, they doled out fines to Ferguson, Adams and Seattle safety Quandre Diggs.

Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken shared the news with a video of the moment on December 9.

“Seahawks safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs were each fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct for their engagement with Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson last week in second quarter. Ferguson was docked $5,812. No one drew penalty during game,” Gehlken wrote on X.

From a Cowboys fan perspective, it’s something you want to see. Ferguson picked up a hard first down and took a shot from Diggs as he did so. Diggs is clearly boasting the tackle after the play, but Ferguson stands up and returns the favor by signaling for a first down.

Then, Adams comes for Ferguson, and the two butt heads. Adams actually gave Ferguson a chin swipe before the end of things, but the Cowboys tight end got the last laugh.

Jake Ferguson Scored Go-Ahead TD on Jamal Adams

The Cowboys’ victory over the Seahawks was a barnburner. The lead changed multiple times, both teams’ offenses were firing, and it happened on primetime television.

One of the deciding factors, though, was when Dallas QB Dak Prescott found Ferguson for a TD with just under 5 minutes remaining.

Ferguson ran an abbreviated wheel route with Adams in coverage. While Adams didn’t let Ferguson slip by him, he could not prevent his 6-foot-5 frame from holding onto the ball after Prescott purposefully threw it short.

Jamal Adams is Jake Ferguson’s son. pic.twitter.com/kliwHkmcST — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) December 1, 2023

In a game in which Prescott shined, that throw may have been his best. There’s nothing Adams could do to react, and Ferguson did well to bring down a speedy pass with little time to react.

Of course, Ferguson also delivers a clear stare in Adams’ direction after the touchdown as well. Not only was the Cowboys’ second-year TE making plays, he was doing it with attitude.

Jake Ferguson Growing Into TE1 Role

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Ferguson is still developing. But after flashes of promise last season, the former Wisconsin Badger is coming into his own in 2023.

After the departure of Dalton Schultz last spring, the Cowboys needed one of their young TEs to step up. Ferguson has done that and then some. The 24-year-old has caught 46 passes for 498 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 games.

That’s already over twice the production he put out in 2022, and there are still five regular season games left.

The Cowboys knew they could rely on Ferguson as a blocker and a reliable pair of hands. But now they may be discovering that he can be a focal point of the offensive game plan.