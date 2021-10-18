Cowboys’ Jones Admits to ‘Nervousness’ over Dak Prescott Injury

Before receiving the results of Dak Prescott’s MRI, Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones admitted if indirectly the team felt a collective “nervousness” regarding the potential severity of the quarterback’s right calf strain.

“Anytime you’re sending your quarterback in for an MRI, there’s a little nervousness, but also know how what a competitor and how tough Dak is, and optimistic that we’re going to get good results there,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan, via Pro Football Talk. “But certainly we’ll have to see how that comes out, and we’ll be getting those shortly. Hopefully, we’re thinking positive and think that he’ll be hopefully ready to go against Minnesota.”

Prescott suffered the injury during the final play of Sunday’s 35-29 overtime victory at New England, occurring on a 35-yard game-winning touchdown strike to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. After limping to the locker room, he showed up to his postgame press conference strapped in a walking boot.

Prescott completed 36 of 51 passes for 445 yards, three TDs and one interception against the Patriots. On Monday, the league MVP contender was nominated for the Week 6 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award.

Test Results Reveal Promising Prognosis

Not long after Jones’ radio interview, Cowboys insiders began to catch wind of Prescott’s imaging results. And apparently, the club received good news: his calf strain isn’t as severe as the multi-week variety sustained by WR Michael Gallup, who remains sidelined after going down in the season opener. There’s optimism that Dak won’t miss any time and return following Dallas’ Week 7 bye.

“Cowboys plan for QB Dak Prescott to be available Oct. 31 vs. Vikings, source said. Some calf strains result in extended absences. Not considered the case here. He’ll rest and rehab during bye week,” reported Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.



“The word around The Star is fairly optimistic on Dak Prescott’s calf injury. While they want to see how it reacts a week from now, it doesn’t appear to be a 4-5 week setback like we saw with Gallup. Basically it sounds like the perfect week for a bye!” reported Nick Eatman of the official team website.

Dak Vows ‘I’ll Be Fine’ After Latest ‘Punch’

Despite a noticeable gimp in his gait, Prescott appeared concerned over his leg injury, which came a little more than a year to the day after the two-time Pro Bowler compound-fractured and dislocated his right ankle.

Joking that reporters will “have fun” with his newest affliction, Prescott promised “I’ll be fine” ahead of his next scheduled action, a Sunday Night Football matchup in Minnesota.

“Life keeps throwing punches, and I’m going to keep throwing them back,” he said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It’s a part of it. It’s part of this game. It’s a physical game we play. I’ll be fine. I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself, the medical team. I feel good. Obviously, this [the boot] is a precaution. But, yeah, I mean, just more so thinking about the touchdown, it doesn’t hurt as bad obviously when you score and win the game.”