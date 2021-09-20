Tony Romo Predicts Kellen Moore’s Exit from Cowboys During Week 2 Win

Peering into his crystal ball, prophetic CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo read the future of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A bright future befitting a bright mind.

“Kellen Moore, who is going to be a head coach next year,” Romo predicted midway through the third quarter of Dallas’ 20-17 win, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Someone is going to pick him up. I think it’s about his time.”

Although it did not translate to quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 237 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, Moore crafted a masterful game plan to upset the Chargers that involved featuring second-string running back Tony Pollard. Outplaying starter Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard led the team with 109 yards and one TD on 13 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per tote. He added 31 yards across three receptions.

As a collective, the Cowboys offense totaled 419 yards (221 passing, 198 rushing) and averaged 7.0 yards per play over eight drives. The club converted two-of-three red zone trips and allowed just two sacks despite the absence of suspended right tackle La’el Collins. To compensate, Moore often supplied help to fill-in RT Terence Steele, who was tasked with keeping star pass-rusher Joey Bosa away from Prescott — and did.

“I thought Kellen called an excellent game,” head coach McCarthy said after the game, via The Athletic. “I thought he was very patient today. And this was a game that you needed to be patient in.”

A Popular 2022 Recruit

Many forget that Moore nearly left the Cowboys this past offseason after flirting with the Boise State head-coaching then-vacancy. The wunderkind play-caller reportedly backed out of the deal to remain in Dallas (and subsequently signed a multi-year extension), but the message was unmistakable: he’s on borrowed time. As Romo insinuated, it’s a matter of when — not if — Moore is recruited by an NFL organization, presented an irrefusable opportunity.

“I think Kellen could make a good head coach. I think he will be a hell of a head coach,” Elliott said in December 2020, per ESPN. “I would say, one, just his football knowledge. He’s so smart. He was a smart football player and that was his biggest strength when he was a football player here was how smart he is and his knowledge of the game. And then I’d say probably just his ability to be personable, his ability to motivate. He has a little bit of a different technique, but it still gets the job done and you know I think he’d do a great job being a head coach.”

The way-too-early list of 2022 NFL HC candidates is intriguing to ponder, an offensive-minded pool that may include Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy, Baltimore’s Greg Roman, and Buffalo’s Brian Daboll. But the expectation, at least from Romo, is that Moore could be at the forefront.

