Troy Aikman Implores Cowboys to ‘Hand Out Money’ to Dak Prescott

If Troy Aikman had his druthers, Dak Prescott would be a very rich man.

Once more, the legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback was asked about the current Cowboys signal-caller’s contract situation. And once more, Aikman called for Dallas to #PayDak.

“I think when you start handing out money and start talking about franchise quarterbacks, yes, the play on the field is where it begins, but there’s more that factors into that, more so than any other positions,” Aikman said Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan, via InsideTheStar.com. “These guys that are quarterbacks are the face of your franchise. They’re the CEOs of your franchise. They have to be the ones who really establish the culture and the accountability within the football team. And if you don’t have the right guy in that role, then I think you’re really going to struggle as an organization. And Dak checks every box in my opinion. And, so, that’s why I’ve said for the last couple of years that I wouldn’t hesitate at all to pay him.”

Aikman has been a staunch supporter of Prescott, who failed to strike a long-term agreement with the Cowboys before July’s deadline, forcing the two-time Pro Bowler to play 2020 on his $31.4 million franchise tag. Prescott’s season ended in Week 5 after he suffered a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation.

Months prior, however, Aikman stated he “strongly believes” it’s a matter of when — not if — Prescott inks a multi-year deal with the organization.

“I love Dak Prescott,” he said in May, via Pro Football Talk. “I love everything about him. . . . I’m not saying anything the Cowboys don’t already know. They will pay him. He’s going to make a lot of money, and I think he’s going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long, long time and continue to have a great career.”

The Cowboys and Prescott will be permitted to resume negotiations on Jan. 4, provided the club does not qualify for the playoffs. Early indications point to the former again applying the franchise tender on the latter; the 2021 tag costs a projected $37.7 million.

Aikman Likes Dallas’ NFCE Chances

Improbably, after being left for dead just a few weeks ago, the 6-9 Cowboys, winners of three straight, are staring down a division crown.

To clinch a postseason berth and capture their third NFC East title in five years, Mike McCarthy’s bunch must defeat the New York Giants and hope Philadelphia beats Washington. If that scenario materializes, Aikman feels Dallas is talented enough to go on a postseason run.

“I will say this. I have said it throughout the year. I do feel that the Cowboys are the best team in the division,” he said on 105.3 The Fan. “And some would say, ‘Ok well who cares? What does that necessarily mean?’. Well, what I think it means is that they could go into the postseason, and they are capable. We know what they are on the offensive side of the ball, and the defense is playing better. They’re at least getting the takeaways and doing some of the things that they’ve had a hard time doing the last couple of years. And this team is capable, when they’re playing well, I think they’re capable of giving anybody a run.”

