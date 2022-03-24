Cowboys Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys would welcome a veteran presence in their wide receiver corps and former Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton fits the bill.

The Cowboys were recently linked to the four-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who urged Dallas to pursue Hilton on a budget deal. Here’s what BR had to say about why Hilton would be a fit:

"What they are still missing is another set of reliable hands, someone who can work the intermediate areas of the field and move the chains. T.Y. Hilton has struggled with injuries, but that's a role he could thrive in. "Adding a veteran like Hilton wouldn't be a bad idea, and he's not going to break the bank given the receivers that are still on the market."

The contract prediction for Hilton with the Cowboys is one-year, $5.5 million, which is more than reasonable considering the upside he could provide. Spotrac estimates his market value at $6.2 million per season.

Hilton Open to Landing With Another Team

Hilton has played his entire 10-year career with the Colts but he made it clear this offseason that he isn’t having to return to Indy.

“Would I love to finish my career there? Absolutely,” Hilton said this offseason, also opening the door for other suitors. “I’m a free agent. If you want me, come get me.”

Hilton is coming off a year where he was banged up but still managed to catch 23 balls for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. Hilton has played a total of 35 games over the last three seasons, notching 124 catches for 1,594 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hilton will turn 33 next season but still wants to play and be a contributor on a contender.

“T.Y. can still play,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “One, he’s about as smart as any player I’ve ever been around. He just knows how to play the game. Even though his skill set isn’t the same as it was three or four years ago, his instincts and his level of understanding of what’s happening … he knows how to play.”

Cowboys Depending on CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys shipped Amari Cooper to the Browns this offseason and also saw Cedrick Wilson Jr. walk in free agency, joining the Dolphins on a three-year contract worth $22.05 million.

After the shakeup in the wide receiver room, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has no reservations about Lamb’s ability to be his top option.

“Yeah, there is no doubt he is,” Prescott said. “You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he’s done in his first two years and it’s exciting just to know it’s only the beginning and he hasn’t even scratched the surface. For him to be the one, to be the main guy I know he’s going to be ready for it.”

Lamb has notched 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns through his first two seasons in the league but has shown the upside that made him a first-round pick. The Cowboys will also get a major boost when newly re-signed receiver Michael Gallup returns to full health following a torn ACL. The Cowboys inked Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million contract this offseason.

Gallup was hopeful he’d be ready to go for the start of the season, although that timeline is looking less likely. A new name that will be in the mix is James Washington, who signed with Dallas this offseason after four sub-par seasons in Pittsburgh.