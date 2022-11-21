Mavericks Expected to Be ‘In the Mix’ for $100 Million Star: Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks have jumped out to a 9-7 start to the season, placing them at ninth in the Western Conference. Luka Doncic has been leading the way, but outside of Christian Wood, he hasn’t had much help.

If the Mavericks want to make a serious run at a title, adding more talent could be necessary. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green could be a potential target.

“If the Warriors were to make Draymond available, the Mavs would be in the mix there,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Again, tough to find a deal that would make sense for the Warriors, and any deal involving Draymond – they’re not shopping him now anyway – would probably involve multiple teams, but the Warriors and just about everybody would have interest in the young guys like Josh Green or [Jaden] Hardy.”

Green has won four championships in the last eight seasons with the Warriors, utilizing his stellar defense and impressive leadership skills in the process. The four-time All-Star is one of the most animated players in the league.

He’s putting together a solid season thus far, having appeared in 16 of the Warriors’ 17 games, playing 30.2 minutes per contest. The veteran is averaging 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 55.9% shooting from the field and 29.4% shooting from three-point land.

Green Wouldn’t Hesitate to Leave

Before the season began, sources spoke with Heavy Sports about Green’s commitment to Golden State. Despite their long tenure together, it was made clear that Green wouldn’t hesitate to leave the Warriors if the move made sense for him.

“If he gets a big offer from [the] Detroit [Pistons] as one example or maybe Dallas or the [Los Angeles] Lakers, somewhere he would like to play? He is not going to be shy about leaving. He understands this business,” a West executive told Deveney.

"My favorite NBA player to watch besides Steph is Luka." – Draymond Green on the Draymond Green Show pic.twitter.com/3d3bo0wDlC — Panda Hank (@pandahank41) August 12, 2022

In addition, the executive noted that Green would love to play with a guy like Doncic, who controls the game in a way unlike many other players in today’s NBA.

“He has always thought about playing for Detroit, helping his hometown of Flint at the same time. He would love to play with a superstar like Luka where he has to just play off him,” said the executive. “And he is Klutch. you know he loves being on the barbershop show with LeBron. He wants to have an entertainment career when he is done playing. You don’t need to be in L.A. for that, but it helps.“

Proposed Green-Mavericks Trade

In tandem with the links that were made, Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype discussed a potential trade that would send Green to the Mavericks.

“The Mavericks can trade up to two first-round picks, but it’s possible the Warriors would also require players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock to deepen their rotation,” Gozlan explained. “That may not be worthwhile to Dallas since the point of acquiring Green would be to create a strong small ball lineup featuring those players.”

Golden State would likely want at least one of the Mavericks’ young players in that deal, but if they do decide to move in a younger direction, Green getting traded to Dallas could be a real possibility.