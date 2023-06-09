Western Conference Rival Hasn’t ‘Abandoned Interest’ in Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving

The Kyrie Irving experience has not been unlike a rollercoaster ride for Dallas Mavericks fans. Over the past few weeks, reports have ranged from “Kyrie is staying,” to “Kyrie is not staying,” all the way to “Kyrie is going to get LeBron James to join the Mavericks.”

As of June 9, the Phoenix Suns officially entered the chat. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Suns haven’t “abandoned the interest” that they had in Irving prior to the trade deadline.

“Let’s not forget Phoenix’s strong overtures to acquire Kyrie Irving — another key point guard of this offseason — before Brooklyn dealt the dazzling ball-handler to Dallas,” Fischer wrote. “The Suns backed off their pursuit of Irving and refocused on landing a bigger prize in Durant, but Phoenix officials haven’t just abandoned the interest they held in Irving four months ago.”

The Suns’ apparent rekindled interest in Dallas’ star guard, comes after reports of the organization looking to move on from Chris Paul. Though Phoenix may see Irving as a replacement for CP3, the Mavericks still have a say in his future, at least a little bit.

“That would require some cooperation from the Mavericks, who have so far signaled little willingness to entertain a possible sign-and-trade for Irving with the Lakers, sources said. Dallas, of course, hopes to retain Irving after mortgaging two key rotation pieces plus a 2029 first-round pick to acquire him,” Fischer reminded. “But if Irving were to call his shot out of town, perhaps the Mavericks would be more willing to work with a return that netted Paul as opposed to Los Angeles [Lakers] point guard D’Angelo Russell.”

Kyrie Irving has ‘Desire to Remain’ with Mavericks

The latest report on Irving’s feelings on his future with the Mavs came from NBA Insider Marc Stein on June 5. Stein reported that the star guard has “constantly expressed a desire to remain a Maverick.”

“Yet two sources close to the process insisted Monday that Irving has consistently expressed a desire to remain a Maverick and actually wants to shut down the notion that he’s angling to get to L.A.,” Stein wrote. “‘He wants to stay,’ said one source. The clear signals Monday out of Dallas suggest that the Mavericks believe that. With or without a LeBron reunion.”

Kyrie Irving Sick of Speculation of his Mavericks Future

Stein’s reporting lines up with what fans had already heard directly from Irving, well kind of. The part regarding him wanting to shut down any notion that he’s trying to get to the Lakers.

Irving fired off a rant during a recent live stream on Instagram, urging fans not to pay attention to the many reports surrounding his next move.

“I’m a free agent this summer, but I am in no rush to make a decision,” Irving said. “The speculation around my name from all these individuals that get on TV and have these personalities… When they speak on my name and they’re talking about potential teams that I’m going to, respectfully, I’m asking you to please stop paying attention to that. I am in no rush to make a decision.”