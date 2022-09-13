Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sounds Off on Weight Comments

When it comes to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, there isn’t much to complain about. People said that he couldn’t make it past the first round, but he responded by making the Western Conference Finals. Some believed that his game wouldn’t translate to the NBA from Europe, but he’s made three-straight All-NBA First Teams. He’s answered questions at every turn.

However, the one thing that fans and media members have consistently brought up is Doncic’s weight. Last year, he came into the season a bit out of shape, and it was clear on the court. He wasn’t running as much as he should of and looked a bit heavier than fans might have wanted.

Right now, Doncic is competing with the Slovenian national team at EuroBasket. During an interview, he was asked about the comments being made about his weight. He said that he doesn’t really care what most people think.

“If I would care, what people [say] I wouldn’t hang out at all, I wouldn’t be here so. I don’t mind at all,” Doncic stated.

Luka Doncic doesn't care about comments on his physical shape and condition

Slovenia went 4-1 in the group stage at EuroBasket and, after a win over Belgium, will be taking on Poland in the quarterfinals.

And while Doncic said that these sorts of comments don’t bother him, reports from earlier last season indicate otherwise.

Doncic Affected By Weight Comments

Last season, Doncic was not an All-Star starter. However, he entered the All-Star break on an insane hot streak. When asked about his performance, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that the comments about his weight motivated Doncic, as he wasn’t a fan of the criticism.

“I think he was humbled a little bit,” Cuban said during an interview on 96.7 The Ticket. “He didn’t like being called out for his weight and other things and it finally clicked that there’s a level of discipline that’s required. All athletes at his level go through it at some level, where things are just easy and you’re always used to being the best. You’re always used to getting all the accolades, and then when something doesn’t go according to what you expected it makes you reconsider.”

By the end of the year, Doncic had earned himself a place on the All-NBA First Team and helped Dallas earn the fourth seed in the West. Alongside Jalen Brunson, he then helped them march all the way to the Western Conference Finals, where they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors.

Around the time of Cuban’s comments, Doncic revealed that he was conscious of his weight and was working to get in better shape.

Doncic Worked to Get Healthier

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Doncic revealed that the biggest change he made in an attempt to get in better shape was a diet adjustment. He noted that he was eating a lot of chicken, rice, and vegetables.

“Chicken and rice and vegetables is the most popular [with me] because I don’t eat a lot of seafood,” Doncic told Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. “Mostly just eating healthier. …That was the key to be here.”

A lot can change in a year, and not only is Doncic in better shape now, but he also doesn’t care what others think.