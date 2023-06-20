Suns Reached out to Mavericks for Potential Trade: Report

It’s officially rumor season in the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks are officially in on the fun. According to SNY’s NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Phoenix Suns reached out to Dallas in regards to a trade for Kyrie Irving, prior to finalizing the deal for Bradley Beal.

“The Suns were among the teams to reach out to Dallas about a potential sign-and-trade for Irving earlier in the offseason, per sources familiar with the matter,” Begley wrote. “Dallas, presumably, wasn’t interested in what the Suns offered at the time. If the Mavs were blown away by the offer, logic says that Beal wouldn’t be a Sun today.”

Begley’s report didn’t include exactly what Phoenix’s offer consisted of, but it’s tough to imagine that it didn’t include Chris Paul, who wound up being dealt to the Washington Wizards for Beal.

At this point, it wouldn’t make much sense for Dallas to offload Irving. They traded for him ahead of the deadline this season, and have reportedly had nothing but intentions of keeping him.

However, the whole impending free agency saga with Irving has been a rollercoaster for Mavs fans. Leading up to this point, there have been reports that he’s staying, going, and even trying to recruit LeBron James to Dallas.

One of the more recent reports on the 31-year-old’s future came from NBA Insider Marc Stein.

“Yet two sources close to the process insisted Monday that Irving has consistently expressed a desire to remain a Maverick and actually wants to shut down the notion that he’s angling to get to L.A.,” Stein wrote as part of his June 5 newsletter. “‘He wants to stay,’ said one source. The clear signals Monday out of Dallas suggest that the Mavericks believe that. With or without a LeBron reunion.”

Mavericks Looking for Multiple Picks or to Move out of Draft Completely for No. 10 Selection

The only substantial rumors surrounding the Mavs have be centered around trading their No. 10 overall draft pick.

In The Ringer’s most recent mock draft, Kevin O’Connor reported on what the Mavericks are hoping for in return for the selection, should they decide to trade it.

“But will the Mavericks keep this pick?” O’Connor questioned. “Sources say they’re trying to move down for multiple picks or players, or out of the draft entirely.”

O’Connor snuck in a tidbit about teams around the league not seeing the pick as very valuable.

Though the value may not be there, the front office has been working to offload No. 10. Yahoo Sports’ NBA Insider Jake Fischer has reported so on multiple occasions over the last month.

“Dallas is widely known to be evaluating trade possibilities with the 10th pick to bring reinforcements to Luka Doncic, as well as All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who will become an unrestricted free agent,” he wrote on June 6.

Fischer first leaked the story right after the NBA Draft Lottery back in May.

“There are other teams rival executives are already pinning as potential trade candidates,” Fischer reported on May 18. “Dallas avoided disaster by landing its top-10 protected pick at the No. 10 spot, and the Mavericks are certainly expected to explore the market for that selection in hopes of adding to their All-Star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the latter of which will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.”